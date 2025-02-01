5 rarest cards to pull from Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion has introduced a wide range of rare cards for players to add to their dex. This set features 155 cards, of which the rarest are the two gold crown ones of Palkia ex and Dialga ex. Following this in terms of rarity are the three-star immersive cards of Palkia ex and Dialga ex. Although the game offers the same pull rate for the two-star rainbow holographic and CG full art variants, players love to get their hands on the former.

Below, we have provided information about the five rarest cards to get by opening the Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion.

Note: The rarest cards mentioned below have a card inclusion probability rate of 3.845% for the first to fifth cards when a Rare booster pack is opened.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

5 rarest cards to obtain from Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion

1) Gold crown cards

Trending

Dialga and Palkia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown set includes two gold crown cards featuring Palkia and Dialga. Both cards sport shining gold backgrounds with rainbow and gold color borders and can be pulled from either booster pack variant.

Gold crown cards pull rate:

For the fourth card : 0.040% (Dialga ex 0.020% and Palkia ex 0.020%)

: 0.040% (Dialga ex 0.020% and Palkia ex 0.020%) For the fifth card: 0.160% (Dialga ex 0.080% and Palkia ex 0.080%)

The offered rates mentioned above clarify how hard it can get for players to come across a gold crown Dialga ex card or a gold crown Palkia ex card.

Also read: Pokemon TCG Pocket: 5 best-looking full-arts to pull from Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs

2) Three-star immersive cards

Palkia and Dialga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion has two three-star immersive cards. Players can obtain the three-star immersive Dialga ex card by opening the Dialga packs. The same kind of card featuring Palkia can be acquired from the Palkia booster packs.

Three-star immersive Dialga ex card pull rate from the regular packs:

For the fourth card : 0.222%

: 0.222% For the fifth card: 0.888%

Three-star immersive Palkia ex card inclusion rate from the regular packs:

For the fourth card : 0.222%

: 0.222% For the fifth card: 0.888%

Since the offered rates to obtain these rarest cards are extremely low, players must open multiple booster packs of each variant.

3) Two-star rainbow holographic cards

All Rainbow holographic cards. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown set has a total of eight two-star rainbow holographic full-art cards.

All two-star rainbow holographic cards from the Dialga packs:

Yanmega ex

Pachirisu ex

Gallade ex

Darkrai ex

Every two-star rainbow holographic card from the Palkia packs:

Infernape ex

Mismagius ex

Weavile ex

Licklilcky ex

Do note that these rarest cards have the same offering rates in both1 booster pack variants.

Also read: 10 best cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion

All two-star rainbow holographic cards herein have the following pull rate from the regular packs:

For the fourth card : 0.041%

: 0.041% For the fifth card: 0.166%

4) Two-star CG full-art Mismaguis ex

Mismagius ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The two-star CG full art variant of Mismagius ex card can be acquired by opening the Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs. It has a background of a nebula, with several shiny sparkles that resemble stars and a gold border around its body. Players must put the Misdreavus card in a spot and place this card on top of it to use.

Two-star CG full-art Mismaguis ex card pull rate from the regular packs:

For the fourth card : 0.041%

: 0.041% For the fifth card: 0.166%

5) Two-star CG full-art Gallade ex

Gallade ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

By opening the Dialga packs, players can obtain a two-star CG full-art version of the Gallade ex card. Gallade has a unique fighting pose in this card, which is completely different from how it poses in the two-star rainbow holographic artwork. Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown expansion has more CG full-art variants that are rare to get in the game.

Two-star CG full-art Gallade ex card pull rate from the regular packs:

For the fourth card : 0.041%

: 0.041% For the fifth card: 0.166%

Also read: Is Trading in Pokemon TCG Pocket the worst feature added?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨