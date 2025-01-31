Pokemon TCG Pocket: 5 best-looking full-arts to pull from Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs

The Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs sport 126 cards, including several full-art variants that Pokemon TCG Pocket enthusiasts would love to collect. Each card has its own unique set of styles, color patterns, and designs that display captivating stories about Pokemon. Many talented artists, including Oswaldo KATO and PLANETA Tsuji, have illustrated these immersive cards, which players can find in Palkia packs.

Here's a list of the five best-looking cards in full art from the Pokemon GO TCG Pocket’s Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs.

Pokemon TCG Pocket: Five visually attractive full-art cards from Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs

1) Lickilicky ex full-art

Lickilicky ex (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Illustrated by Jerky, the Lickilicky ex card available in Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs provides a plethora of information about the creature as described in its Pokedex entries. In this Pokemon TCG Pocket artwork, Licklicky is seen playfully stealing fruits and vegetables using its extensible tongue from the balcony of a third-story building.

Moreover, the critter appears to be shoplifting from a jeep for the second time because it already holds berries and veggies against its cheek with both hands.

This full-art rainbow card also visually discloses that the trainer is absent in the room — presumably going downstairs to buy items from the seller — and Licklilicky is taking advantage of the situation. Can you pull a Lickilicky ex card from Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs?

2) Staraptor full-art

Staraptor (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon TCG Pocket Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs feature an immersive Staraptor card that includes an Easter egg. When Staravia evolves into Starpator, it is known to leave its flock to live independently. In this full-art card illustrated by Ryota Murayama, Staraptor appears to have just evolved from Staravia and is preparing to embark on a journey.

The full-art illustration showcases several Staravias. Some are perched on the edge of an island, observing their evolved form, while others are flying around and above the island. Despite the wind blowing in an opposite direction, Staraptor seems determined to leave the flock, soaring through the wind with its strong and sturdy wings.

3) Cresselia full-art

Cresselia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Opening Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs and finding a Cresselia immersive card is a dream come true. Cresselia's artwork beautifully illustrates the effect of holding its feather, which is said to bring a joyful dream. The card features a little girl holding a Clefairy in her left hand as she appears to give back the feather to Cresselia from a window.

Next to her bed, there is a clock that shows the time as 10 pm. Cresselia’s artwork in Space-time Smackdown Palkia packs is filled with illusion, making it hard to tell if the little girl is in a dream-like state or awake. The Lunar Pokemon represents the crescent moon, which is clearly visible in the card's background. Furthermore, it appears Staravia, who is sitting upside down on a chair, has just woken up.

4) Manaphy full-art

Manaphy (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Mythical Pokemon Manaphy is part of the fourth generation. Its full-art card can be collected in the Pokemon TCG Pocket game by opening Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs. Manaphy's immersive card is visually appealing, thanks to its coloring, design, and neat work. Note that according to the Pokedex entries, Manaphy can bond with any kind of Pokemon.

In the artwork by illustrator miki kudo, Manaphy is having a good time with Buizel, Staravia, regular Shellos, Lumineon, and shiny Shellos. There are a lot of things going on in this Pokemon TCG Pocket’s card. One such is that it features a variety of biomes, and Manaphy, who is the center of attraction, seems to lure Pokemon from each biome. The weather also varies. Overall, Manaphy's basic card stands out as the best-looking one from the Space-Time Smackdown Palkia packs.

5) Weavile ex full-art

Weavile (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Weavile is a Dark-type creature in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Whatever story is about to transpire in the Weavile ex full-art card is vividly expressed in the Pokedex entries of Diamond and Pearl. This monster likes to hunt down its prey (Swinub in the artwork) in a pack of four or five Weaviles.

The full-art card of Weavile features a forest covered in snow where one monster seems to be intensely concentrated on its objective to hunt down a Swinub. Meanwhile, others are strategizing their next actions. Moreover, what we can assume from this artwork is that the sun has just risen, and Swinub is dashing off to uncover something — maybe mushrooms or hot springs.

