5 reasons Pokemon GO trainers quit playing, according to Reddit

Pokemon GO once captivated players with its mobile augmented reality gameplay, allowing them to become real-life Pokemon trainers. However, despite its initial popularity, many players eventually set aside their Poke Balls and stopped their trainer adventures. Reddit, a widely-used social platform, became a hub for former Pokemon GO enthusiasts to candidly share their reasons for quitting the game.

This article delves into five common factors behind the departure of Pokemon GO trainers, as gleaned from various threads on Reddit.

Reddit users express reasons for quitting Pokemon GO

1) Repetitive gameplay

The repetitive nature of the game is one reason (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Among the primary reasons cited by ex-Pokemon GO players is the game's repetitive nature. Initially, the thrill of hunting creatures in the real world and exploring diverse locations was exhilarating.

However, over time, this excitement wore off as trainers encountered the same Pokemon repeatedly, especially in their local areas. The absence of frequent updates introducing new species or dynamic gameplay elements caused the game to lose its charm and excitement.

2) Lack of meaningful progress

The underwhelming series of rewards (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As trainers leveled up, they noticed a lack of meaningful progression and depth in the game. Many Reddit users expressed frustration over the lack of substantial rewards or perks for reaching higher levels. The lack of a robust endgame and the absence of a sense of accomplishment made some players question their dedication to the title.

3) Imbalance in RNG

Multiple records of Raid bosses failed to be caught (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Apart from the uncertainty of encountering rare or new creatures, players were also frustrated with the irregular catch rate, despite following several steps to finally encounter one. For instance, players who used limited raid and remote raid passes to catch rare species often failed, even after employing golden razz berries and landing excellent throws.

Shiney hunters and Pokemon collectors were also disappointed with the lack of shinies or four-star variants, despite using every available item to increase their chances. These issues extended to community days, where such rare exceptions supposedly had a higher chance to encounter.

4) Server issues and bugs

Model merging glitches (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During its early days, Pokemon GO suffered from widespread server issues and numerous bugs. These technical problems frequently hindered players from accessing the game or disrupted gameplay experiences. Frustrated by constant crashes, glitches, and connectivity problems, many trainers decided to quit rather than endure an unreliable gaming experience.

To date, trainers experience game freezes, GPS issues, and model merging glitches.

5) Dominance of pay-to-win elements

Bonuses you gain if you pay real money (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like many free-to-play mobile games, Pokemon GO features in-app purchases, offering various items and power-ups for real money. Some Reddit users complained that these pay-to-win elements had become too dominant, creating an imbalance between free and paid players.

Trainers unwilling or unable to spend money on microtransactions found themselves disadvantaged, leading to feelings of unfairness and discouragement.

Pokemon GO has had a significant influence on the game industry, inspiring millions to discover their surroundings, interact with other trainers, and enjoy the delights of augmented reality.

However, discussions on Reddit indicated that several players eventually lost interest in the game due to its repetitive gameplay, lack of meaningful growth, server problems, pay-to-win components, and unfavorable social interactions.

It's crucial to understand that even if these concerns played a part in some trainers abandoning Pokemon GO, many others still find the experience rewarding. The game's creator, Niantic, has put a lot of work into addressing some of these issues through updates and community involvement.

The environment in which one plays can alter, just as in any ever-evolving game, which can pique the interest of former participants again and draw in brand-new ones.