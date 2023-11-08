"Revert to Bug": Pokemon GO glitch sees Groudon/Kyogre Primal Revert into Bug-type creatures

Pokemon GO fans have been happy with Groudon and Kyogre since the creatures' debut in the mobile title, but even more so after they received their Primal Reversion forms courtesy of the Hoenn Tour event. However, trainers recently shared a strange in-game bug that occurs when Groudon and Kyogre initiate Primal Reversion.

Multiple Pokemon GO players have shared screenshots showing their Groudon/Kyogre Primally Reverting into various Bug-type Pokemon like Heracross or Scyther. Trainer NuclearPilot101 described the glitch as "Revert to Bug."

It's unclear whether the bug is simply a visual one that takes place in menus or physically converts Groudon/Kyogre into a Bug-type creature. Nevertheless, the imagery is quite funny.

Pokemon GO fans joke about the Primal Groudon/Kyogre bug

The glitch has fueled discussions among Pokemon GO fans, who have shared screenshots of their Groudon/Kyogre attempting to Primally Revert only for a Bug-type creature to take the primal form's place in the in-game menus. Multiple players corroborated the bug with experiences of their own, though none of them confirmed that the final product of Primal Reversion was influenced.

It's possible that this bug may simply be one affecting the in-game menus as a result, which would certainly be preferred over Groudon or Kyogre expending Primal Energy to become a Bug-type Pokemon for eight hours. Regardless, plenty of fans joked about how turning into a Heracross, Scyther, or other Bug-type creature was the true and most powerful form of Primal Reversion available.

Pokemon GO fans share stories and jokes about the Primal Reversion bug (Image via Reddit)

As players joked that this bug was one of their favorites in Pokemon GO's history, they shared memes and remarked that if Groudon/Kyogre did truly Primally Revert into a Bug-type species, they'd still appreciate the final result. In their words, placing a Bug-type Pokemon in a gym with an immensely high CP would be both hilarious and effective when it comes to defending the location.

It's unclear as to whether Niantic is currently aware of this glitch, but one would have to assume that the developer will address it as soon as possible. For the most part, it seems perfectly harmless, so trainers aren't likely to encounter any major issues with Primal Reversion at the moment. Moreover, this bug seems to only occur in niche cases so far.

Pokemon GO players enjoy the presence of the Primal Reversion bug by most indications (Image via Reddit)

At any rate, the social media remarks cropping up from trainers should at least help bring this glitch's attention to Niantic.

There likely won't be any timetable on when it might be fixed, but the bug is hardly game-breaking and is at least good for a few laughs. After this glitch is fixed, it will simply join the long list of rather funny and unexpected bugs in the mobile title's seven-year history.