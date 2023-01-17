Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak reveals upcoming DLC called Magenta Mirage

Well before Scarlet and Violet were even released, the rumor mill was churning in full force among members of the Pokemon community. Many leakers accurately predicted the appearance of certain creatures or features, and this hasn't slowed down after the two games' releases in November.

One of the biggest topics of speculation has been what the first DLC for Scarlet and Violet will be. Many leakers with a reputation for fairly accurate predictions have offered their thoughts on the subject, but they're by no means the only community members releasing information. It's for this reason that Pokemon fans should take all rumors with a healthy dose of skepticism.

This is especially true for an alleged leak originating from 4Chan earlier today, which alleges that the upcoming Scarlet and Violet DLC will be called "Magenta Mirage."

4Chan's Magenta Mirage DLC leak and why Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans shouldn't take it too seriously

4Chan's Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leak seems to point to a "hidden" crater in northeast Paldea (Image via Game Freak)

While the Magenta Mirage DLC leak ties to recent rumors among the Pokemon leak community, such as Paradox Suicune and Virizion, several major red flags make it seem dubious at best.

Firstly, the post originated from 4Chan via an anonymous source, so there's no means to know the leaker's credibility. 4Chan also has a reputation for trolling and misinformation on the internet. Additionally, there are many factors that don't seem to add up in the DLC leak, including:

There is a hard 12-character limit for Pokemon names throughout the franchise, and some of the alleged leaked names surpass this limit.

The leak establishes that Heath "created" the Paradox species by encountering the third legendary named Maimyu, which contradicts existing lore in the Scarlet/Violet book surrounding Heath.

The name "Maimyu" can be broken down into "Maim You," which just sounds silly. Additionally, the Paradox name for Kilowattrel is "Thunder Storm," which isn't exactly an inspired name and sounds fabricated.

Riddler Khu, who has accurately predicted previous in-game inclusions, has stated that the theme for the upcoming DLC is related to the color Amber, not Magenta. While Khu has been wrong in the past, they have a track record that is much more credible than a 4Chan anon.

Even on the Pokemon Leaks subreddit, commenters were incredibly dubious about the 4Chan leak, with some remarking that it seemed flat-out fake or read like bad fan fiction. Other commenters were quick to point out the same red flags that many others had noticed with the leak, further cementing the untrustworthy nature of the DLC reveal.

While this Scarlet and Violet DLC information may prove to be fake, it utilizes some of the same rumors that have circulated among leaking communities for at least a month.

Whatever the case, the only way to know which rumors are real and which are fabrications is to wait for official DLC announcements from Game Freak and The Pokemon Company.

Scarlet and Violet have only been available since November 2022, so there is still plenty of time left in their life cycles for DLC additions.

