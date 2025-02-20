Pokemon Day Presents leaks hint at Pokemon Port Collection

As Pokemon Day Presents draws closer, rumors and leaks are flooding the internet, such as a potential Pokemon Port Collection. This isn’t just any ordinary release either, if rumors are to be believed. A massive release of some of the fanbase’s most beloved titles could be together, mostly in one package. This rumor began through 4chan’s /vp/ section and was then shared by the Hidden Power Podcast on Twitter.

Fans worldwide are already excited about the potential brewing in the Pokemon Day Presents stream, but the Pokemon Port Collection, if real, is going to bring hype and excitement to the Nintendo Switch that it hasn’t seen in years.

Note: This article is based on leaks and rumors. Readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Rumors suggest Pokemon Port Collection will be revealed during Pokemon Day Presents 2025

According to a post on 4chan, the Pokemon Day Presents 2025 is going to unveil the Pokemon Classic Collection. If the rumors are true, it will feature games from the Gameboy and Gameboy Advanced Eras. The 4chan post discussed “Pokemon Memories” and “Pokemon Reminisce,” and each collection features a specific set of classic games.

The Pokemon Day Presents reveal of Pokemon Memories would feature Pokemon Red, Gold, Ruby, and Fire Red. Conversely, Pokemon Reminisce would feature Pokemon Blue, Silver, Sapphire, and Leaf Green. Yellow, Crystal, and Emerald would also be available as standalone purchases, but would also be in the double-pack that features all of the games in one location.

While pricing is unknown, the games are suggested to release on March 13, 2025. If true, this is a massive deal. Bringing Generations 1 through 3 together in one location would almost assuredly bring in tons of sales for the Nintendo Switch, but that’s not everything discussed in this leak.

Reportedly, all of the games would have 2-way home support, which would bridge the gap between Generations 1 and 2, and 3. Players would be able to get Generation 3 Ribbons and Contest/Battle Memory Ribbons on Generation 4 through 9 Pokemon - at least the ones available in Generation 3.

If this Pokemon Day Presents screenshot is real, the community will likely explode from joy (Image via Hidden Power Podcast/X)

Home support is also rumored per Generation, but not at launch. This is something that would likely be rolled out later. Link Features with people “near and far via local or online communications” is also a major part of the reveal. They also teased some other content, such as Pokemon Go, Masters EX, Sleep Tie-In Events, animation updates, and a new Pokemon Z-A trailer.

Of course, we cannot confirm any of this, but if this is accurate, it could be the biggest Pokemon news of 2025. Fans have been clamoring to come back to the classic games again, and doing it with online support would no doubt be a huge hit with the fanbase, as the Nintendo Switch 2 slowly draws closer. If Nintendo wants to keep eyes on their product, this would be a stellar way to do so.

