"Worries me a little": Pokemon GO players react to alleged $3.5 billion deal between Niantic and Scopely

There has been word online regarding a deal made between the developers of Pokemon GO, Niantic, and another mobile game studio, Scopely. With this circulating online, it would seem that Niantic is being bought out by Scopely, which itself is a part of a larger company, Savvy Games Group.

This news has made it to the Silph Raod subreddit, where many users online have given their thoughts on this recent development. However, it is important to take everything with a grain of salt, as this deal has not currently been finalized, so most of the information provided may not be accurate.

Comment byu/dave5104 from discussion inTheSilphRoad Expand Post

User Misskass comments with their own experiences with games developed by Scopely. They feel that Scopely focuses heavily on a pay-to-win business model, which does little to offer comfort to the community, as many players have shared opinions regarding Niantic's shift in a similar direction in recent content seasons.

User WraithTDK and many others in the thread comment about another game acquired by Scopely, Marvel Strike Force. Apparently, the wide concensus among the community is that the game has been negatively impacted by the acquisition, with many long-time players growing tired of the game's aggressive monetization.

Many players are concerned about what will happen to their data

Unfortunately, spirits are not high among the Pokemon GO community upon hearing this news. With many users having expressed their opinions regarding Pokemon GO's decrease in quality over time, word of Niantic essentially selling the game to another studio known for pay-to-win titles has done little to improve reception.

What does the alleged Niantic-Scopely deal mean for Pokemon GO?

The future is looking grim for Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

If what the community has to say is true, and Niantic truly is being sold to Scopely, Pokemon GO could be in some serious trouble. Following a string of anti-consumer practices brought over to Pokemon GO since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, many players have felt uneasy about the future of the popular mobile title.

With many mobile gamers seeing what happened to Marvel Strike Force, many players feel this deal could be the nail in the coffin for Pokemon GO. However, it is important to note that these deals have yet to be publicly confirmed, so many details currently in circulation could be inaccurate.

Since the deal has yet to be finalized, it is also possible that Niantic backs out of the transaction, maintaining full control over Pokemon GO. This would not necessarily "save" the game, considering the current team's track record, but control remaining solely with Niantic would keep the game's monetization consistent for the time being.

Overall, the future is uncertain for Pokemon GO. If this alleged deal between Niantic and Scopely turns out to be legitimate, raiding would likely be impacted the heaviest, as it is arguably the most popular aspect of the mobile game.

