Pokemon GO x Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Dataminers reveal how Gimmighoul spawn will work, including new Lure and Coin Bag

In November 2022, Pokemon GO trainers got a surprise visit from one of the new pocket monsters introduced in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Although unable to be caught, Gimmighoul was seen spawning and roaming around the trainer in the overworld.

Dataminers have finally revealed how the coin pocket monster will appear in Pokemon GO.

Gimmighoul is a Generation IX pocket monster that sports a Ghost-type and can be found in two forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea's overworld. The first form is the Chest Form which can be fought and caught in-game, while the second is the Roaming Form which will flee where interacted with while leaving Gimmighoul Coins.

Pokémon @Pokemon



#PokemonScarletViolet You’ve been ambushed by Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon! You’ve been ambushed by Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon!❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/7qGmwbSWti

The Roaming Form Gimmighoul appeared in November in Pokemon GO around trainers who have found this mysterious coin in the popular AR title. This article jots down all the information revealed by dataminers regarding the pocket monster's arrival from the Gen IX titles.

Everything we know about Gimmighoul's appearance in Pokemon GO from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Revealed by PokeMiners on their Twitter channel, the mechanics of spawning Gimmighoul in Niantic's AR title is similar to that of Meltan and the Mystery Box. Players can send one Postcard from GO to Scarlet or Violet each day.

PokeMiners @poke_miners We now have full details of how Gimmighoul will work, including sending postcards to SV, getting coins, and evolving it. Check it out! pokeminers.com/sitereports/gi… We now have full details of how Gimmighoul will work, including sending postcards to SV, getting coins, and evolving it. Check it out! pokeminers.com/sitereports/gi…

Upon doing this, they will be awarded a "Sparkly Incense / Coin Bag." When interacted with, this new item will reportedly spawn Gimmighoul around the trainer character on the map for a short duration, similar to what happens when players open a Mystery Box and Melta appears.

According to PokeMiners, there will also be an introduction of a new Lure known as Golden Lure. This will change normal PokeStops to Golden PokeStops in Pokemon GO, allowing trainers to acquire Gimmighoul Coins from likely spinning the Photo Disk.

Furthermore, the Mysterious Coins in-game have already been renamed Gimmighoul Coins in anticipation of the update.

Similar to Scarlet and Violet, it is likely that trainers will require 1000 Gimmighoul Coins to evolve the Gen IX pocket monster into Gholdengo. The Coin Entity Pokemon has a Pokedex number of #1000.

The available descriptions from the text files shared by PokeMiners for Gimmighoul and its evolved form Gholdengo in Pokemon GO are as follows:

+RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_0999

+TEXT: This Pokémon was born from passion that seeped into a coin. It wanders, apparently seeking to return to the treasure chest it once inhabited.

+RESOURCE ID: pokemon_desc_1000

+TEXT: Its body seems to be made up of 1,000 coins. This Pokémon gets along well with others and is quick to make friends with anybody.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of



pkmn.news/3Sgld8s The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! The next #PokemonPresents is on the way, Trainers! 🤩Tune in to our official YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27 for about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news in celebration of #PokemonDay 2023! 🎉📺 pkmn.news/3Sgld8s https://t.co/FFrmk8a5z8

While the Pokemon GO x Pokemon Scarlet and Violet crossover has not been officially confirmed by Niantic or The Pokemon Company, trainers will likely hear about it in the upcoming Pokemon Presents on the occasion of Pokemon Day on Monday, February 27. They also hope to receive the official announcement for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's DLC, which will reportedly feature the game's third Legendary.

Pokemon GO trainers are enjoying the offerings of the Global event of the GO Tour: Hoenn. It began on Saturday, February 25, and will end on Sunday, February 26, running from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time. The event marks the worldwide debut of Primal Reversion, along with Primal Kyogre and Groudon, a plethora of shiny debuts, Special Research tasks, and more.

Poll : 0 votes