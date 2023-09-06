Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teal Mask DLC will reportedly feature new TMs and clothing

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are days away from their first DLC content release as The Teal Mask debuts on September 13, 2023. In addition to new and returning Pocket Monsters, a different land to explore, and a story tying back to Paldea's Area Zero, it appears that fans could possibly also be able to snag fresh clothing items and collect some valuable Technical Machines (TMs).

The Teal Mask was recently previewed by Japanese gaming media outlets, including the likes of Famitsu. While these outlets couldn't divulge many of the larger details of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first DLC, they claimed that new customization options and a handful of returning attack TMs would arrive in the games.

While The Teal Mask DLC is still shrouded in mystery, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans can at least glean a few extra bits of info from Japan's gaming publications.

What to know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's customization/TMs reports in The Teal Mask

Despite the fact that the Japanese outlets that previewed The Teal Mask can't give all of the juiciest bits of information, they were willing to reveal a few details of note.

According to Famitsu, five TMs for certain Pokemon moves were spotted in the preview content, meaning the following attacks could make their way to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Grassy Glide

Burning Jealousy

Lash Out

Poltergeist

Toxic

Many of these inclusions seem to make logical sense. For example, The Pokemon Company debuted a trailer for the creature Poltchageist, a Ghost/Grass-type creature that can sap the life force of beings that upset it while using its Matcha to fix broken objects. Both Poltchageist and the many returning Ghost-type Pocket Monsters would likely stand to benefit from using Poltergeist as a move.

Moreover, the land of Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new DLC has confirmed that the region's Loyal Three — Munkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti —possess a new ability called Toxic Chain that can inflict the Poison status effect. Combine this with returning Poison-type creatures like Ekans and Arbox, and the move Toxic seems like a natural fit.

However, move TMs weren't the only snippets found in The Teal Mask's previews. According to the outlets, trainers will be able to stop by the Kitakami Center and purchase new hairstyles, clothing items, and even picnicking supplies. Reports also trickled in that players would be able to rearrange their chairs during a picnic.

The player clothing reports don't exactly come as a surprise for many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers, as traditional Japanese attire was shown to be a large part of the Kitakami region. Many player characters were shown in these outfits in previous trailers for The Teal Mask, but it's always nice to know that trainers might have cosmetic options available.

Picnicking played a large part of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's gameplay in the Paldea region, so it's also a good thing to know that the mechanic won't be forgotten in Kitakami. Being able to re-arrange picnic chairs should also be particularly useful when taking pictures or enjoying multiplayer gameplay with other trainers.

In addition to these inclusions, a few extra details emerged surrounding activities that can be undertaken in The Teal Mask along with their rewards, including:

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers who take part in the Ogre Oustin' balloon-popping minigame can receive Tera Shards for their efforts, and there are three difficulty settings for the minigame.

Some items were confirmed to be returning from previous games, with the EXP Charm being name-dropped specifically.

By using the new Roto Stick to take a picture with their Pokemon, players can play a music track and cause their 'mons to react in different ways.

Player-captured photos can be shared with other trainers when they are connected via Union Square.

It appears that there should be plenty to look forward to when The Teal Mask debuts in one week's time. Hopefully, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans will be rewarded for their continued adventures in Generation IX. If not, the second DLC, known as The Indigo Disk, will have some catching up to do.