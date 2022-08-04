Shiny Hisuian Voltorb is not yet available in Pokemon GO

Though it was one of the first Hisui region Pokemon to arrive in Pokemon GO, Hisuian Voltorb does not have a shiny form available in the game yet. Nobody, except the developers at Niantic, knows when it will receive its shiny form in the mobile title.

At the moment, details are unclear, as other Hisuian Pokemon have arrived in shiny form well after Hisuian Voltorb's inclusion.

The absence of its shiny form is particularly odd since more Pokemon from the ancient region have recently emerged in the game, including Ultra Beasts.

Why is Hisuian Voltorb's shiny form missing from Pokemon GO?

Whenever a Pokemon is added to Pokemon GO, it's up to the developers at Niantic to determine whether it will have a shiny form. However, the reasons for holding a shiny form out of the game can vary. Some Pokemon have gone a substantial amount of time without their shiny form being introduced. Why is this the case?

While some trainers aren't particularly pleased with this move, Niantic reserves a certain number of shinies for special events.

Many events take place during a given year, including multiple themed seasons, Community Days, Raid Hours and the yearly Pokemon GO Fest. Niantic needs incentives to attract players to these events. These incentives often come in the form of resource boosts, new Pokemon, rare appearances and the release of new shiny forms.

There may be other reasons why Hisuian Voltorb's shiny form has been omitted, including programming issues or Niantic's attempts to pick the right appearance rate for it.

Unless the developers state otherwise, it can be difficult to determine exactly why a given Pokemon's shiny form is missing from the game.

However, when it comes to new thematic Pokemon like those from the Hisui region, it isn't uncommon to see their shiny forms released bit by bit. This ensures shiny hunters have new targets to find and capture while also giving ordinary players a new surprise.

Events are, in many ways, the lifeblood of Pokemon GO, as they keep players actively engaged and reward them for their efforts on certain days, times and locations.

It may not be out of the realm of possibility to assume that Hisuian Voltorb may have its own event in the upcoming season. This is because the Season of GO will end on September 1, 2022.

The Pokemon may be part of a raid hour, Community Day or Hisui region-adjacent event not too far away. Trainers will then finally get the opportunity to witness its shiny form in Pokemon GO.

