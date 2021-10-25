Shiny Purrloin not availabe in Pokemon GO

Purrloin has jumped into the wild for Halloween Mischief in Pokemon GO, but has shiny Purrloin jumped in as well?

Anyone who has ever done a Generation V Nuzlocke is probably familiar with this feline. Purrloin and Patrat are two common Pokemon that trainers can find in the opening route to Pokemon Black and White 2. It is joining other Dark-types in celebrating the Halloween season along with Ghost-types.

Generation V Pokemon with a high spawn rate for Halloween

Purrloin will be a common spawn during part 2 of Halloween Mischief, entitled Ghoulish Pals. The shiny version of Purrloin, however, will not be available.

This is sad news since most of the other Pokemon spawning during Ghoulish Pals will have a chance to be shiny. The complete list of those Pokemon are as follows:

Halloween Mischief Pikachu

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Gastly

Murkrow

Misdrevaus

Shuppet

Yamask

Trainers also have a chance to encounter some shiny Raid bosses. Both Alolan Marowak and Halloween Mischief Drifblim can be shiny in Tier 3. Also, devoted shiny hunters could find a shiny Mega Absol or even shiny Darkrai during this event.

Ghoulish Pals, the second part of Halloween Mischief, will last until Halloween Night. Trainers will be able to complete some new tasks for the Misunderstood Mischief Special Research event during this time.

This Special Research will focus on two Pokemon making their Pokemon GO debuts: Phantump and Pumpkaboo. These two Grass and Ghost-types are native to the Kalos region and are the latest additions from Generation VI.

Purrloin is a Generation V Dark-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Not only are these Pokemon being introduced for the first time, but they both have special evolutions. It costs 200 candy to evolve into Trevenant and Gourgeist, respectively, but trading Phantump and Pumpkaboo will result in a free evolution.

If any trainers are looking to catch regular Purrloin since the shiny version is unavailable, it takes 50 candy to evolve it into Liepard. While it’s always good to have a Dark-type around, though, trainers shouldn’t expect Liepard to do much in PvP or Raids.

Liepard does have access to some niche moves like Play Rough and Gunk Shot. The issue is that its stats are extremely mediocre. Liepard has a middling Attack stat and a low 106 Defense stat.

