Should Niantic add Pokemon hospitals in Pokemon GO? Reddit seems to think so

The concept of Pokemon hospitals has been a part of the franchise ever since its conception, with Pokemon GO being one of the few instances in which the facility has yet to appear. As such, fans have been discussing the idea of Niantic one day giving players a way to heal their creatures at a similar establishment just for the sake of convenience.

This idea was posted to the subreddit for the popular mobile game, and enthusiasts have flocked to the post to give their opinions. With the addition of Pokemon Centers in the mobile game, players could finally have a place to heal their creatures since healing items are some of the most rare drops from Pokestops.

Reddit reacts to Pokemon Centers in Pokemon GO

The post by u/WhoopingPotato69 on the r/pokemongo subreddit details how much better the game would be for everyone if Niantic added the iconic healing spot to their beloved mobile game. They stated that they could never find enough revives to heal up their whole collection, forcing them to choose between their best battlers.

However, it is incredibly unlikely that Niantic will ever make this idea a reality because they already charge players money for healing items in the shop. Max Potions and Max Revives can be purchased in exchange for Pokecoins, requiring trainers who are low on heals to spend money if they want to restore their team.

Many trainers have also pointed out the real-world consequences of such a decision if the company puts these landmarks in real hospitals. Since so many players would be there to heal up their teams, the lack of space for emergency vehicles would make the choice a safety hazard. However, Niantic could just avoid putting them here and instead place healing spots in shops or restaurants.

A good idea for potential healing spots in Pokemon GO would be to require trainers to deposit their creatures there, making them heal over a period of time. Putting these locations in shops and restaurants would also motivate some players to spend time in these establishments while they wait for their creatures to heal, making the choice an absolute win for everyone involved.

What other types of facilities could come to Pokemon GO?

A Poke Mart as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Pokemon Centers would be the best new building to make its way to Pokemon GO, the ideas do not have to stop there. The addition of other facilities seen throughout the franchise could lead to a more engaging and immersive experience, and a Poke Mart would be a great place to start.

Although the game already has an in-app shop, Poke Marts could feature a select few items that refresh every few hours. These items would be discounted deals for items that are found in the current store in exchange for Pokecoins, with each Poke Mart having its own inventory, thus incentivizing players to visit each one.