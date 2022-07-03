Sierra counters and weaknesses for Pokemon GO (July 2022)

The Team Rocket Leaders will be revamping their teams in Pokemon GO for July. Sierra looks like she will be one of the tougher ones to beat, given her team.

Sierra focused on damage dealers, with several Pokemon that can instantly blow up enemy health bars. Fortunately, she is weak to one type in particular that can practically wipe out her entire team.

Which Pokemon should trainers try to add to beat Sierra with?

Sierra’s lead won’t trouble any teams, but her backups might. Here is the list of Pokemon Sierra could bring in July 2022:

Lead: Drowzee

Second: Blaziken, Lapras, Sharpedo

Final: Houndoom, Shiftry, Nidoqueen.

This may look like a decent mix at first glance, but there’s one type that Sierra is horribly weak to: Fighting. This should be great news for trainers since Fighting-types are known for having some of the higher Attack stats in the game.

Fighting types are strong against Sierra because she has three Dark-types (Sharpedo, Houndoom, and Shiftry). Her Lapras is also weak to Fighting since it’s half Ice-type.

Of course, many trainers will want to reach for Machamp here, as it deals some of the most DPS in the game for Fighting-types. Hariyama, Lucario, Breloom, and Conkeldurr will each do fine, though.

In terms of what to pair with the Fighting-type, trainers will have to take care of that Blaziken and that Drowzee, which makes Ghost-types great options. These types will hit Drowzee for super effective damage while resisting Blaziken’s Fighting attacks.

Lucario is a great counter to most of Sierra’s team (Image via Game Freak)

Obviously, Gengar is looking really good for this purpose. It’s quite all right for trainers to rely on other Ghost-types that don’t always get the spotlight, though. Certainly, they don’t need to use Giratina on a Drowzee when a Drifblim will do.

With these Pokemon on a team, the only threat Sierra has that isn’t dealt with is Nidoqueen. There are many ways trainers can beat it: Ground, Psychic, Ice, etc. It may be best to bring a Water-type, though.

This is because a Water-type can be extra insurance against Blaziken, a threat trainers don’t want unchecked. Good Water-types for this battle would be Blastoise, Mantine, or Jellicent.

It’s probably best to shy away from Tapu Fini here, though. It has been popular since its release, but its Fairy typing would make it weak to Nidoqueen’s Sludge Wave and Poison Fang.

An example of a solid team to use against Sierra would look as follows:

Lead: Sableye

Second: Conkeldurr

Final: Blastoise

Fortunately, plenty of other Water-types have been released recently. Araquanid has so far seen lots of play, and Walrein has risen in popularity thanks to its new tool in Icicle Spear.

Regardless of the Water-type used, the main ingredient to this team is the hard-hitting Fighting-type. From there, trainers can pick and choose how else they want to deal with Sierra’s team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far