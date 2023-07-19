Squirdle Daily (Pokemon Wordle) July 20 Hints and Answers

Squirdle is an entertaining Pokemon-themed offshoot of the popular game Wordle but with some pretty notable differences. The most important one is that instead of guessing a random word, players must figure out the identity of a mystery Pocket Monster from the game series. There is also a daily challenge, and fans can even go on a streak and share their scores.

For the Squirdle Daily challenge on July 20, 2023, trainers must use the hints provided by their guesses to determine which Pokemon is the mysterious creature of the day. However, if players don't get the correct answer with their allotted guesses, they can lose their daily streak.

If Pokemon fans need a bit of help with July 20's challenge, this article provides a few hints as well as the answer to the puzzle of the day.

Squirdle Daily Hints for the Mystery Pokemon for July 20, 2023

If Pokemon fans are searching for a few hints to complete July 20's Squirdle Daily challenge, they may want to look to a species that was introduced in the fourth generation of games with Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. This Pocket Monster may be small, but it has a tenacity to battle and an unwillingness to back down.

To narrow things down even more, it doesn't hurt to examine this species' other information, including its elemental type, height, and weight, to help fans approximate their guesses and zero in before they run out of guesses:

As previously noted, this species debuted in Generation IV.

It is a mono Rock-type creature with no additional elements.

It weighs approximately 31.5 kilograms.

The creature clocks in at 0.9 meters in height.

Squirdle Daily Answer for the Mystery Pokemon of July 20, 2023

By combining all of the hints, fans will hopefully come to the realization that the winning answer for Squirdle Daily on July 20, 2023, is Cranidos, the Head Butt Pokemon. This creature is one of many fossilized species, originating from countless years ago but being revivable thanks to the advances of technology.

When it comes to battles, Cranidos and its evolution, Rampardos, are heavily geared toward physical attack power, thanks to their high Attack IV stats. The two creatures appear to mirror the appearance of the real-world Pachycephalosaurus, which is believed to have been active during the Late Cretaceous period.

Cranidos also has some interesting facts surrounding it compared to other fossil creatures. Specifically, Cranidos and Rampardos are the only mono-elemental type Pocket Monsters in the fossil group. Cranidos also evolves the earliest among fossil species as it becomes Rampardos is level 30, though Shieldon also evolves into Bastiodon at this level as well.

Fortunately, Cranidos and Rampardos continue to be quite popular across the franchise, so trainers may want to seek them out if they need a powerful physical attacker for their battle parties. Plus, it never hurts to obtain these creatures to fill out one's Pokedex entries, at the very least.