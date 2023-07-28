Squirdle (Pokemon Wordle) answer and hints for July 28, 2023

Pokemon fans who love a good game of deduction may want to give Squirdle a try. This fan game is free to play and takes inspiration from the gameplay of the popular title Wordle, but instead of guessing a random word, you are tasked with determining the identity of a Pocket Monster insead. You can participate in the free mode that can be played repetitively or the daily challenge that refreshes each day at midnight.

In the daily challenge, you have eight total guesses to discern the identity of the mystery species of the day. Subsequent victories can allow you to go on a daily streak complete with its own ranking system, but failing to guess correctly will break your streak.

If Pokemon and Squirdle players want to keep their streak alive, it's worth examining the answer and hints for the daily challenge for July 28, 2023.

Squirdle Daily Pokemon answer for July 28: Mantine

The answer for Squirdle on July 28 is Mantine, the Kite Pokemon. This creature is the evolution of Mantyke and debuted in the Generation II games Gold and Silver. It is a Water/Flying-type that can only evolve from Mantyke when it levels up and trainers have a Remoraid in their party.

Interestingly enough, although Mantine is often seen with a Remoraid in the game's art, its in-game sprites never show the latter monster in any mainline franchise title. Nevertheless, Mantine's design seems to be based on a specific manta ray genus known as Mobula (aka the "flying rays"), which may explain Mantine's partial Flying typing.

Furthermore, Mantine's moniker in the Pokedex as the Kite Pokemon may be due to the fact that it can fly outside of the water and has Remoraid attached to it, not unlike a kite's streamer. Some have postulated that since Remoraid is allegedly based partially on torpedoes and gunfish, Mantine may also draw inspiration from jet fighters.

Squirdle Daily Pokemon hints for July 28

In the event that you don't want to simply enter the answer, you can always utilize Squirdle's in-game hints. After each guess, the game provides you with a host of hints to direct you toward the correct answer. A Pocket Monster's original generation, type(s), height, and weight are all tracked.

After each guess, icons are placed with directional arrows to help you determine how close you are to the correct answer. If you would prefer to guess the daily Pokemon instead, you can use the following hints to come to the conclusion as well:

The species is a Water/Flying-type

It originates from the Generation II games

It has a standard height of 2.1 meters and a weight of 220 kilograms

By combining the hints outlined above, yoyu will eventually come to the same result as those who simply input the answer directly. The clues may be useful while you still have multiple guesses to work with, but if you're down to your last guess and are at risk of losing your streak, there's certainly nothing wrong with typing in the answer for the final guess.