Squirdle (Pokemon Wordle) Answers and Hints for July 25, 2023

Squirdle may be an entertaining way to pass the time for Pokemon fans who love a good guessing game. It mixes the deduction of Wordle, but instead of determining a certain word, fans are tasked with uncovering the identity of a specific Pocket Monster. Additionally, it possesses a free mode and a daily challenge.

For the daily challenge, Pokemon fans have eight total guesses every 24 hours to determine which mystery creature is selected for the day. On July 25, much like any other day, participants will have to use the hints provided after each guess to come to the final conclusion on the daily solution.

But what is the Pokemon of the day for Squirdle on July 25, 2023? Fans may want to take a look at the original generation of Pocket Monsters for the answer.

Squirdle Daily Pokemon answer for July 25: Magnemite

Known as the Magnet Pokemon, Magnemite debuted in the first generation of Pocket Monsters games when the original Red and Green versions were released in Japan. This Electric/Steel-type creature has power over gravity and magnetism, giving it the ability to float in midair.

Originally, Magnemite could only evolve into Magneton when it reached level 30. However, in Generation IV, Magneton gained the ability to evolve into Magnezone when it levels up in a magnetized zone or if it is exposed to a Thunder Stone. Regardless, the Pocket Monster has come a long way since the original two Pokemon titles.

Strangely enough, even though Magnemite has the ability to float in the air, it doesn't have access to the ability Levitate. This means the creature can still be affected by Ground-type moves. However, it does eventually gain the move Magnet Rise, which will keep it safe from Ground-type attacks for five turns in battle.

In the Johto region, Magnemite has been known to float around the Moomoo Farm, pointing to the creature's partial inspiration tying to the concept of UFOs and extraterrestrials. This was cemented when Magnezone arrived in Generation IV, as the creature is very clearly inspired by the traditional concept of "flying saucers" in classic science fiction media.

Squirdle Daily Pokemon hints for July 25

In the event that fans don't want to use the answer during the Squirdle daily challenge, it's possible to use in-game hints provided after each guess to determine the answer.

Squirdle keeps track of a creature's original generation and elemental type(s), as well as its average height and weight. Using this information, players can determine the identity of July 25's mystery Pocket Monster by narrowing down their guesses based on the following parameters:

This species is from Generation I

This creature is an Electric/Steel-type

It has a height of 0.3 meters

It also has a weight of six kilograms

Regardless of how players come to the final answer in Squirdle, they'll want to do so in less than eight guesses. Otherwise, they'll miss the opportunity to win on July 25, and their daily streak will reset.