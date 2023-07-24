Squirdle (Pokemon Wordle) daily hints and answers for July 24, 2023

Pokemon fans searching for a fun game to implement in their daily life may want to give Squirdle a shot. The game, as the name implies, blends the guessing and deduction of Wordle with the world of the Pocket Monsters franchise. In Squirdle, instead of determining a mystery word, players are tasked with discerning the identity of a mystery creature instead.

Squirdle provides both a free play version where Pokemon fans can guess various Pocket Monsters in succession, as well as a daily challenge where players can go on a streak with subsequent victories. The daily challenge can be tough in particular due to the risk of losing a streak and having a set number of guesses.

So which Pokemon will secure a Squirdle win for July 24, 2023? Fans may want to look to the many evolutions of Eevee.

Squirdle daily Pokemon answer for July 24: Sylveon

If Squirdle players are running low on guesses for the daily challenge, it should be noted before anything that the answer for July 24 is none other than Sylveon, the Fairy-type evolution of Eevee. This creature was first introduced in Pokemon X and Y, and remains the most recent Eeveelution that has arrived in the franchise to this point.

Similar to the likes of Umbreon and Espeon, players can acquire a Sylveon by possessing an Eevee with a high friendship value. However, their Eevee will also need to know at least one Fairy-type move. When both conditions are met and Eevee levels up, it will become the cute and effective Sylveon.

Interestingly enough, Sylveon is the only Eeveelution that was introduced into a Pokemon game on its own, being the lone inclusion in the X and Y titles. Additionally, according to Game Freak co-founder Junichi Masuda, it was allegedly the first Fairy-type Pocket Monster to be designed during the development of the Generation VI games.

Since its debut, Sylveon's popularity has ballooned among fans. This is due not only to its pleasant appearance, but also its battle capabilities. As a Fairy-type, Sylveon is often an excellent counter to popular elements like Dragon, Dark, and Fighting-types.

Squirdle Daily mystery Pokemon hints for July 24

For fans who may not want to have the answer to Squirdle Daily and want to use hints instead, there are a few worth noting. Much like Wordle, Squirdle allows players to enter a guess and then the game will inform them how close they are to the solution based on details surrounding the mystery Pocket Monster.

Specifically, Squirdle provides clues on a Pokemon's generation that it first appeared in, its type or type combination, and the height and weight of a standard individual. Arrows are added to the icons to indicate whether players need to aim for a higher gen/height/weight or whether they've landed on a correct elemental type.

For July 24's solution, trainers can look to the following Pokemon metrics to come to the conclusion:

Mono Fairy-type

Generation VI

Weight of 23.5 kilograms

Height of 1.0 meter

No matter how players want to come to the conclusion in Squirdle, they only have eight guesses total to do so. By using the answer directly or by searching via hints, hopefully trainers can keep their daily streak alive for yet another day.