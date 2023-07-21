Squirdle (Pokemon Wordle) Daily Hints and Answers for July 21, 2023

Pokemon fans who enjoy a good puzzle or a game of deduction may want to give Squirdle a try. This web game is inspired by the popular Wordle, but instead of guessing specific words, fans are tasked with determining the identity of mystery Pocket Monsters. It possesses a free mode and a daily challenge where players can go on a streak for successful answers each day.

Since Pokemon fans have a set number of guesses they can make for the daily challenge, it can be a little tricky to figure out the answer, and the same can be said of the solution for July 21, 2023. With so many Pocket Monsters to consider, which mystery species will achieve victory in Squirdle Daily?

Squirdle Daily Pokemon hints for July 21

If Pokemon and Squirdle players don't necessarily want the answer to the daily challenge outright, it may not be a bad idea to check out the game's hints to determine the solution. Each time a guess is made, multiple hints are displayed to guide players to the final answer. These hints are centered around things like the creature's generation, dimensions, and type combination.

For July 21's solution, Pokemon fans will want to look to the eighth generation of games. The creature in question was introduced as a new regional variant of an existing species, and one that was quite popular at that.

Here is the full list of hints for July 21's mystery Pocket Monster:

This species is part of the Generation VIII games.

It is a creature with two elemental types: Steel and Dragon.

It has a standard weight of 68.5 kilograms and a height of 0.7 meters.

Squirdle Daily Mystery Pokemon solution for July 21: Hisuian Sliggoo

By combining all of the hints into one conclusion, players will likely come to the realization that the Squirdle Daily answer is none other than Hisuian Sliggoo. This creature is the Hisui regional variant of Sliggoo, the first evolution of Goomy that was originally introduced in the Kalos region games.

As a variant found in the ancient Hisui region (which would later be known as Sinnoh), this iteration of Sliggoo is a Steel/Dragon-type creature compared to Kalos Sliggoo's mono Dragon typing. It evolves from Goomy at level 40 and evolves into Hisuian Goodra at level 50 when the species levels up near rain or fog.

At present, Hisuian Sliggoo and its Kalos region counterpart are the only known species of Pocket Monster to evolve based on weather conditions. Creatures like Castform and Cherrim can change forms based on the weather, but this isn't equivalent to evolution.

Hisuian Sliggoo's design shares similarities with gastropods such as snails. However, this regional variant's steely shell may be specifically more reminiscent of scaly-foot gastropods seen in our own world, who are well within the deep ocean and spend much of their time near hydrothermal vents.