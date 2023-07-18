Squirdle (Pokemon Wordle) July 18 answers and hints

Pokemon fans who happen to enjoy the hit word game Wordle can find an excellent balance between the two with Squirdle. This fan spin-off uses the same basic gameplay premise as Wordle, except that instead of guessing a word, players are guessing a random Pocket Monster based on its elemental type, generation, height, and weight instead.

With the roster of Pokemon growing steadily over time, Squirdle can be quite challenging and entertaining for fans worldwide. All that's required to play is a web browser, and trainers can participate in both free play and the daily challenge.

The Pokemon chosen for the daily challenge on July 18, 2023 is a lovable starter species.

Squirdle hints for the Pokemon of July 18, 2023

With so many choices available between Generations I-IX, it can be tough to guess the mystery creature right off the bat. However, much like Wordle, you can enter various Pocket Monsters and receive clues that you can use to narrow down your options. On July 18, the clues for the mystery species are as follows:

This Pocket Monster hails from Generation VII.

It is a mono Fire-type creature.

The species measures 0.7 meters in height.

It weighs approximately 25 kilograms.

You can use these hints to guess the mystery species without looking up its name. However, some trainers may wish to cut to the chase and get the final answer to the mystery species for July 18. Before we provide a concrete answer, you are advised to give your own guesses a try.

Squirdle Daily Mystery Pokemon answer for July 18, 2023

Torracat is the Pokemon of the Day for Squirdle on July 18, 2023 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon of the Day for July 18, 2023 is Torracat. This Fire-type species is one of the Alola region's starters and is the first evolution of Litten. When it reaches level 34, Torracat evolves into the final member of its evolutionary line, Incineroar.

Although Torracat isn't usually used in competitive battles, it has access to a solid IV stat spread that leans toward Attack, Special Attack, and Speed. It can also be seen with either the ability Blaze or the hidden ability Intimidate. In the mainline game series, Torracat has a medium-slow growth rate when it comes to experience gain.

Torracat seems to be partly based on real-world Mackerel Tabby cats, and its name has a few different sources when it comes to its etymology. The name may be a reference to the word torrid (meaning hot and dry), torrar in Portugese or Spanish (meaning to roast/toast) or tora in Japanese (tiger).

Whatever the case, Litten, Torracat, and Incineroar remain some of the most popular creatures in the franchise due to their connection to the Alola region, and even Ash Ketchum has used them during his adventures.