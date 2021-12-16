The best attacks for Magmortar in Pokemon GO

An offense-centered Fire-type and Magmar's final evolution in Pokemon and Pokemon GO, Magmortar may not be the best burner around but it can certainly serve its trainer well in a battle.

Likely seeing an uptick in use in Pokemon GO thanks to Magmar's recent Spotlight Hour, Magmortar has a solid collection of six total moves that it can learn (not including Return) with a fairly diverse range of elemental types.

However, new Magmortar owners may not be sure which moves are best to cater to the Blast Pokemon's strengths. The answer depends a little on what Magmortar is being used for, but it does possess some moves that are universally superior to others.

Pokemon GO: The top moves for Magmortar

Magmortar using Flamethrower in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With a total selection of two Fast Moves and five Charge Moves, Magmortar has a slightly larger than usual move collection compared to other Pokemon in Pokemon GO. These moves' varied types also gives Magmortar a little capability to cover type advantages not normally expected of a Fire-type. Regardless, Pokemon GO trainers can find the top attacks for Magmortar below.

Fast Moves

There's really no two ways about it, Fire Spin is the superior choice to Karate Chop. It deals more damage per second while also receiving a Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB), due to its type matching up with Magmortar's. If trainers are really hurting for extra energy generation, Karate Chop meets that need, but otherwise Fire Spin is the pick for combat.

Charge Moves

Fire Punch and Fire Blast are both great primary Charge Moves for Magmortar in Pokemon GO, but Fire Punch wins out by just a bit, due to being quicker on cooldown and better for opponents who dodge consistently. Fire Blast will hit harder, especially with STAB, but it can be tough to power up. Either way, both of these moves serve Magmortar well.

For secondary Charge Moves, Magmortar trainers in Pokemon GO should consider either Brick Break or Thunderbolt. Brick Break is tough to dodge and tends to deal neutral damage against Pokemon that counter Magmortar, and Thunderbolt can be useful for a similar purpose. Since Water-type Pokemon are a hard counter against Magmortar, using Thunderbolt can surprise trainers that use Water-type counters and damage them with super effective damage.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider