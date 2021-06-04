Best counters for Arlo in Pokemon: GO in June 2021

Arlo is one of three Team Go Rocket leaders that players of Pokemon GO need to beat before they get a chance to battle the organization's head boss, Giovanni.

It can be challenging to battle Arlo and the other members of the trio, Sierra and Cliff, because the Pokemon they choose won't be entirely known to a trainer prior to the fight.

By learning all the potential Pokemon that Arlo can use, a player can go into battle against him feeling prepared. Here's how to defeat the Team GO Rocket leader.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

How to beat Arlo in battle in Pokemon GO

Venonat

Venonat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Arlo's second and third choices could be one of multiple Pokemon, as of now, his first pick is locked in. The Bug/Poison-type, Venonat, makes for a pretty straightforward Pokemon to counter in battle.

Venonat is particularly weak against Fire, Flying, Psychic, and Rock-type moves. The following are the best Pocket Monsters to send out against Arlo's first choice:

Mewtwo - who knows the moves Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Chandelure - equipped with Fire Spin and Overheat

Rampardos - using fast move Smack Down and charged move Rock Slide

Manectric, Ursaring, or Crobat

Crobat in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Arlo's Venonat has been defeated, trainers will need to be ready to face either his Manectric, Ursaring or Crobat.

When up against Manectric, use one of these counters:

Garchomp that knows Mudshot and Earthquake

Rhyperior equipped with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mamoswine with the moves Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

If Arlo sends out Ursaring, battle it with:

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr that knows the moves Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mewtwo wielding Psycho Cut and Focus Blast

Crobat will be taken care of easily by using:

Rampardos with the moves Smack Down and Rock Slide

Latios using Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Raikou that knows Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Scizor, Magnezone or Vileplume

Scizor in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once Arlo's second Pokemon has been beaten, there's only one more to deal with before a player wins the fight. Arlo's last Pokemon can be Scizor, Magnezone, or Vileplume.

When up against Arlo's Scizor, use one of these Fire-type Pokemon:

Blaziken that knows Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Heatran with the moves Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Flareon equipped with Fire Spin and Overheat

The best counters to use against Arlo's Magnezone are:

Excadrill using Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Groudon that has Mud Shot and Earthquake in its arsenal

Golurk wielding Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Vileplume won't stand a chance against:

Reshiram equipped with Fire Fang and Overheat

Ho-Oh that knows Incinerate and Brave Bird

Metagross using the moves Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Players of Pokemon GO won't have any problems battling Team GO Rocket leader Arlo, as long as they know the right counters to bring along to the fight. Knowing the correct type-advantages will allow a trainer to counter and defeat all of Arlo's Pokemon.

