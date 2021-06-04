The best counters for Cliff in Pokemon GO: June 2021

Cliff is one of three Team Go Rocket leaders that Pokemon GO players must defeat before they can receive the necessary tool to locate the head boss, Giovanni.
One of the more challenging aspects of battling Cliff and the other members of the trio, Sierra and Arlo, is that the Pokemon they choose won't be completely known to the player prior to the fight.
By examining the potential creatures Cliff can use, a trainer can enter battle against him feeling more prepared. Here's how to defeat the Team GO Rocket leader.
How to beat Cliff in battle in Pokemon GO
Seedot
While Cliff's second and third choices could be one of many, as of now, his first Pokemon is locked in. The Grass-type, Seedot, makes for an easy first opponent, but it's still important to know the best counters.
Seedot is exceptionally vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves. These are the best Pocket Monsters to send out against Cliff's first choice:
Darmanitan - who knows the moves Fire Fang and Overheat
Honchkrow - equipped with Peck and Sky Attack
Flareon - using the fast move Ember and the charged move Overheat
Hariyama, Kingler, or Poliwrath
After a trainer has conquered Cliff's Seedot, they'll need to be ready to go against his Hariyama, Kingler, or Poliwrath.
When facing Hariyama, use one of these counters:
- Mewtwo with the moves Confusion and Psychic
- Metagross that knows Bullet Punch and Psychic
- Togekiss using Charm and Dazzling Gleam
If Cliff sends out Kingler, battle it with:
- Electivire using Thundershock and Wild Charge
- Tangrowth that knows Vine Whip and Solar Beam
- Jolteon wielding the moves Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt
Poliwrath will be knocked out easily by one of these Pokemon:
- Moltres with the fast move Wing Attack and the charged move Sky Attack
- Alakazam that knows Confusion and Psychic
- Togekiss equipped with Air Slash and Dazzling Gleam
Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra
Once Cliff's second Pokemon has been defeated, there's only one left to deal with before a trainer can claim victory. Cliff's last Pokemon can be Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra.
Against his infamous Tyranitar, use one of these Pokemon:
- Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch in its arsenal
- Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere
- Sirfetch'd harnessing the attacks Counter and Close Combat
Cliff's Sharpedo can be countered using:
- Machamp that knows Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch
- Breloom equipped with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Heracross wielding the moves Counter and Megahorn
Torterra won't last long against these creatures:
- Weavile using Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Mewtwo that knows Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Mamoswine with the attacks Powder Snow and Avalanche
Pokemon GO gamers have nothing to worry about when battling against this Team GO Rocket leader, as long as they know the right counters to bring with them to the fight. Learning the correct type-advantages will allow a player to effectively counter and defeat all of Cliff's Pokemon.
