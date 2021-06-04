The best counters for Cliff in Pokemon GO: June 2021

Cliff is one of three Team Go Rocket leaders that Pokemon GO players must defeat before they can receive the necessary tool to locate the head boss, Giovanni.

One of the more challenging aspects of battling Cliff and the other members of the trio, Sierra and Arlo, is that the Pokemon they choose won't be completely known to the player prior to the fight.

By examining the potential creatures Cliff can use, a trainer can enter battle against him feeling more prepared. Here's how to defeat the Team GO Rocket leader.

As you venture off to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts, remember that you can also hatch some Eggs along the way. Here’s an egg-citing look at which Pokémon are currently hatching from Eggs! pic.twitter.com/zB6oexS9d8 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 21, 2021

Related: How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in June 2021

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

How to beat Cliff in battle in Pokemon GO

Seedot

Seedot in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Cliff's second and third choices could be one of many, as of now, his first Pokemon is locked in. The Grass-type, Seedot, makes for an easy first opponent, but it's still important to know the best counters.

Seedot is exceptionally vulnerable to Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, and Poison-type moves. These are the best Pocket Monsters to send out against Cliff's first choice:

Darmanitan - who knows the moves Fire Fang and Overheat

Honchkrow - equipped with Peck and Sky Attack

Flareon - using the fast move Ember and the charged move Overheat

Hariyama, Kingler, or Poliwrath

Poliwrath in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After a trainer has conquered Cliff's Seedot, they'll need to be ready to go against his Hariyama, Kingler, or Poliwrath.

When facing Hariyama, use one of these counters:

Mewtwo with the moves Confusion and Psychic

Metagross that knows Bullet Punch and Psychic

Togekiss using Charm and Dazzling Gleam

If Cliff sends out Kingler, battle it with:

Electivire using Thundershock and Wild Charge

Tangrowth that knows Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Jolteon wielding the moves Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Poliwrath will be knocked out easily by one of these Pokemon:

Moltres with the fast move Wing Attack and the charged move Sky Attack

Alakazam that knows Confusion and Psychic

Togekiss equipped with Air Slash and Dazzling Gleam

Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra

Torterra in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once Cliff's second Pokemon has been defeated, there's only one left to deal with before a trainer can claim victory. Cliff's last Pokemon can be Tyranitar, Sharpedo, or Torterra.

Against his infamous Tyranitar, use one of these Pokemon:

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch in its arsenal

Lucario using Counter and Aura Sphere

Sirfetch'd harnessing the attacks Counter and Close Combat

Cliff's Sharpedo can be countered using:

Machamp that knows Karate Chop and Dynamic Punch

Breloom equipped with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Heracross wielding the moves Counter and Megahorn

Torterra won't last long against these creatures:

Weavile using Ice Shard and Avalanche

Mewtwo that knows Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Mamoswine with the attacks Powder Snow and Avalanche

Pokemon GO gamers have nothing to worry about when battling against this Team GO Rocket leader, as long as they know the right counters to bring with them to the fight. Learning the correct type-advantages will allow a player to effectively counter and defeat all of Cliff's Pokemon.

It’s that time again, Trainers! ⏰



Here’s the info on all the new Spotlight Hours, Raid Hours, Mega Raids, and events coming your way in June! https://t.co/jlKzox53gy pic.twitter.com/kCkKinGsSy — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 28, 2021

Also, Read Pokemon GO: Registeel raid counters for June 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod