The best counters for Medicham in Pokemon GO

Medicham will likely be one of the more popular Raid bosses to battle in Pokemon GO.

Other than the fact that Generation III fans will probably want a Medicham in their collection, this Pokemon is also a huge threat in the Great League meta. Despite having a lower-than-average Attack Stat (121), Medicham can boost its Attack with Power up Punch, allowing it to break through defensive walls. To catch it, though, trainers are going to need to beat the Raid first.

Which Pokemon beat Medicham in the least amount of time?

As a Psychic-type and Fighting-type Pokemon, Medicham has three weaknesses: Fairy, Flying and Ghost. This should be good news for trainers, since many powerful Raid attackers have one of these typings.

As for the Ghost-type, there are several that can beat Medicham in a short time. To say that Mega Gengar is really strong might be an understatement, but it can eliminate Medicham in a brief 83.7 seconds.

Another great Ghost-type to use against Medicham is Chandelure. Between Hex and Shadow Ball, it does enormous DPS to Medicham. It also won’t take super effective damage from Psycho Cut or Psychic, since Chandelure isn’t part Poison-type like Mega Gengar.

Any trainers who don’t have strong Ghost-types on them can certainly rely on Fairies. Using Charm spammers is a quick and easy way of dropping Medicham’s health.

Chandelure is a top ranked Medicham counter (Image via Bandai Namco)

For this Raid, the best Fairy-type to use is likely Gardevoir. Due to it’s Fairy and Psychic type combination, Gardevoir can actually resist all of Medicham’s moves save Ice Punch.

Flying-types are also great at beating Medicham, but they usually require using overlooked sets. Mega Charizard Y, for instance, is a top-ranked counter with Air Slash and Blast Burn. Most of the time, though, Mega Charizard Y is running Fire Spin to make itself a powerful Fire-type attacker.

The same can also be said of Shadow Moltres, another strong Medicham counter. There definitely isn’t anything wrong with running Wing Attack and Sky Attack, but the Fire Spin and Overheat set is also very popular.

This would make Mega Pidgeot the best Flying-type counter to Medicham. Trainers with this Pokemon probably want to use Gust and Brave Bird, and this set beats Medicham in 100.3 seconds.

