The best moveset for Medicham in Pokemon GO

Medicham, the Meditate Pokemon, has been an addition to Pokemon GO ever since Pokemon from the Hoenn region were added to the game. Many players, however, may not be aware of which moves are best to run on Medicham for different situations in Pokemon GO's Battle League or Pokemon GO's various Raid Battles.

Best movesets for Medicham in Pokemon GO

Medicham's description in the Pokedex states that is has a "Sixth Sense" that it sharpens through meditation (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to know about Medicham before using it in Pokemon GO is its typing. Medicham is a Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon which means Medicham takes more damage from Ghost, Flying, and Fairy-type attacks while taking less damage from Rock and other Fighting-type attacks.

For fast attacks in Pokemon GO, Medicham has access to Psycho Cut and Counter. Psycho Cut is a Psychic-type attack that has a damage per second output of 10. While this is not a high amount of damage, it makes up for it in energy production. Being a Psychic-type attack, it deals super effective damage to Fighting and Poison-type Pokemon. For builds that would utilize highly damaging charged attacks, which will be explained later. Medicham's second fast attack, Counter, has a higher damage output value being 16 damage every second. Counter is a Fighting-type attack that deals super effective damage against Rock, Dark, Ice, Normal, and Steel-type Pokemon. Counter would be the best fast attack for builds that maximize damage output.

For charged attacks, Medicham has a lot more options. Medicham's first charged attack is Ice Punch. While Ice Punch is a good move to have on paper, it very rarely comes in handy as it will only help deal with Flying-type Pokemon. Flying-type Pokemon typically are a lot faster and stronger than Medicham so there is a good chance that if Medicham stays in a battle against a Flying-type, it will most likely get K.O.'d before it even has the chance to land a single Ice Punch. Keeping that in mind, it is best to avoid this move.

Another option Medicham has in Pokemon GO is Psychic. Psychic is a great choice to run on Medicham if players choose to run Counter. Psychic can provide great coverage in this build while also maintaining the same type attack boost. However, Psychic is not recommended for builds using Psycho Cut as that would severely reduce damage output and type coverage.

Medicham's next charged attack is Dynamic Punch. Dynamic Punch is the best move for maximizing damage output, and it is another Fighting-type move that deals a huge amount of damage and requires a low amount of energy to use. Dynamic Punch is a great move to run with Psycho Cut. The large energy generation combined with the low energy cost of Dynamic Punch will allow Medicham to do huge pockets of damage a little less than every two seconds.

Medicham's last charged attack in Pokemon GO is Power-Up Punch. While Power-Up Punch is a weak move with small amounts of base damage, it has a secondary effect. With every use, Power-Up Punch increases the attack stat up to a maximum amount of 6 times. While it can be a great idea to run Psycho Cut along with Power-Up Punch, it would also involve a lot of setup which is something that is not recommended in the fast paced battle system of Pokemon GO.

In summary, Medicham's most effective moveset for dealing damage in Pokemon GO is Psycho Cut and Dynamic Punch. Psycho cut can also be replaced with Counter at the cost of being able to dish out less Dynamic Punches.

