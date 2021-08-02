The best counters for Sierra in Pokemon GO: August 2021

Pokemon GO trainers should be watching out for Sierra in August 2021, as she may have the most well-rounded team in Team GO Rocket.

Usually, the Team GO Rocket members lead off with a Pokemon that’s easy to beat, an example being Arlo’s Venonat. Sierra, however, starts off by using Sneasel. Although it certainly isn’t as strong as it’s evolution, Weavile, Sneasel can still do a significant amount of damage against any team. The rest of Sierra’s squad also has good typing, so here is how to defeat her.

Which Pokemon have the best matchups against Sierra's team?

After Sneasel, Sierra will have a group of Pokemon she can use for both the second and third option in the match. Her second Pokemon will be either Ampharos, Granbull or Gliscor, while her third will be one of Houndoom, Kingdra or Drapion.

What’s difficult about selecting Pokemon to bring to this match is that the types of Pokemon she uses are so varied, and it’s hard to counter all of them with just three options. Therefore, the name of the game is to look for Pokemon with decent matchups against everything.

For instance, Fairies with Charm spam do very well here. They can’t hit anything for super-effective damage outside of Sneasel, but none of Sierra’s team can resist Fairy moves. This makes Pokemon like Togekiss and Gardevoir very valuable here, as they only really have to worry about Drapion.

Ground-types also do well. They can cover Drapion, as well as hit Ampharos for super effective damage. Trainers definitely won’t need a Groudon or Garchomp to cover these options. Mamoswine and Excadrill both do fine, as well as Golem with high CP.

For a final Pokemon, Gliscor can be annoying, so a strong Water-type can definitely work well here. Water-types also have the added bonus of switching into Sneasel’s Avalanche and Ice Punch. The only option Sierra really has to deal with Water-types is Ampharos.

Of course, the Water-type starters do well here, Swampert in particular. Four of them have access to Hydro Cannon which makes them do more consistent damage than other Water-types. Fortunately, trainers can also benefit from using a Palkia that they might have caught during the Ultra Unlock.

Edited by Siddharth Satish