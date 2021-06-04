Best counters for Sierra in Pokemon: GO in June 2021

Sierra is one of three Team Go Rocket leaders that Pokemon GO trainers must battle before they can challenge the organization's boss, Giovanni.

The difficult part of battling Sierra and the other members of the trio, Cliff and Arlo, is that the Pocket Monsters they end up using won't be completely known to the player before the fight.

Taking note of all the possible Pokemon Sierra can use will enable a trainer to enter battle against her more prepared. Here's how to defeat the Team GO Rocket leader.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

How to beat Sierra in battle in Pokemon GO

Sneasel

Sneasel in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sierra's second and third Pokemon can be one of many, but her first Pocket Monster is locked in. The Dark/Ice-type Sneasel won't be a problem for players if they know the best counters to use against it.

Sneasel is especially susceptible to Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Rock and Steel-type moves. These are the best counters to send out against Sierra's Sneasel:

Lucario - who knows the moves Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr - wielding the attacks Counter and Dynamic Punch

Cobalion - equipped with Metal Claw and Sacred Sword

Gliscor, Granbull, or Ampharos

Ampharos in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Upon knocking out Sierra's Sneasel, players will battle either Gliscor, Granbull or Ampharos next.

If Sierra sends out Gliscor, use one of these Pokemon against it:

Mamoswine using Powder Snow and Avalanche

Mewtwo equipped with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Glaceon who knows Ice Shard and Avalanche

When battling Granbull, a trainer can use one of these creatures to win:

Metagross harnessing the power of Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Roserade who knows the moves Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Excadrill with the attacks Metal Claw and Iron Head

Ampharos won't last long against:

Groudon equipped with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Rhyperior with the moves Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Golurk who knows Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion

Drapion in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once a player beats Sierra's second Pokemon, there's only one more to conquer before a trainer can claim victory. Sierra will either use Houndoom, Kingdra, or Drapion as her final Pocket Monster.

Against Sierra's Houndoom, try using one of these Pokemon:

Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide in its arsenal

Conkeldurr using the moveset that includes Counter and Dynamic Punch

Kyogre wielding the Water-type attacks Waterfall and Surf

If the Team GO Rocket leader sends out Kingdra, counter it with:

Palkia who knows Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Garchomp equipped with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Gardevoir using the Fairy-type moves Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Drapion doesn't stand a chance against these Pocket Monsters:

Excadrill harnessing the power of Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Garchomp using Mud Shot and Earthquake

Golurk equipped with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Players of the Pokemon GO mobile game will make quick work of battling this Team GO Rocket leader, as long as they know the right counters to bring with them to the fight. Benefitting from the right type-advantages will allow a trainer to properly counter and defeat all of Sierra's Pokemon.

Have you claimed this week’s free one-time bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and more? Here’s your reminder to do so! — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 26, 2021

