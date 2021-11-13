Yveltal is a powerful Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO, therefore players want to know the best possible moveset for the winged-beast.

This Pocket Monster is a dual Flying/Dark-type and boasts some wicked stats. That includes a 250 Attack, 185 Defense, and 246 Stamina.

Without further ado, here are the best moves for Yveltal to know in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: Which attacks should Yveltal be equipped with?

When it comes to the best fast-attack for Yveltal in Pokemon GO, trainers should put their faith in the Dark-type move Sucker Punch. That means while using Sucker Punch, Yveltal will benefit from the crucial Same-Type Attack Bonus or STAB.

Now, the best charged-attack for this Legendary is without a doubt the Flying-type move, Hurricane. This attack also allows Yveltal to take advantage of STAB and it deals some monstrous damage on opponents.

All in all, the best moveset for Yveltal is Sucker Punch paired with Hurricane. The Dark-type attack, Snarl, also makes for a decent fast-move for this beast to know.

Something else that players who plan on battling with Yveltal in Pokemon GO should take note of is that the Legendary is weak and resistant against certain types of Pocket Monsters. That is the case with all Pokemon, after all.

As a Dark/Flying-type, Yveltal is weak against the following types:

Electric

Fairy

Ice

Rock

Trainers should avoid sending Yveltal into battle against any opponents that are assigned the types listed above. On the flip side of things, POGO players will have a huge advantage if they use the Legendary against these types:

Ground

Psychic

Dark

Ghost

Grass

If players are facing a challenger that uses one of those types, Yveltal will be the perfect Pokemon to send in and wreak havoc. Yveltal will definitely come out on top if it has the moves Sucker Punch/Snarl and Hurricane in its bag of tricks.

One last thing that Yveltal-users should be aware of is that this Legendary's power is boosted by both Foggy and Windy weather.

Note: This article is a reflection of the writer's personal opinion on the matter.

