The best moveset for Ampharos in Pokemon GO

Ampharos can be a bit underrated of an Electric-type in Pokemon GO.

It may not stand up to the likes of Zapdos or Raikou, but Ampharos actually has a decent stat line. 211 Attack is comparable to Swampert’s, and Ampharos’ defensive stats are just enough for it to survive a good amount of attacks while it farms up.

Which moves should this Electric-type Pokemon be using?

Whether trainers run Volt Switch or Charge Beam as their quick move on Ampharos, the bottom line is that either move will be slow. Volt Switch takes a whole 2 seconds to use in PvP, where Charge Beam is only slightly quicker at 1.5.

Volt Switch, however, has a much higher damage output at 16 base power (Charge Beam only has 5). Therefore, Volt Switch is the more common move. In PvE, it’s even more lopsided, where Volt Switch charges 25 energy per use.

The charge move that every Ampharos is going to want to use is Thunderpunch. At a 40 energy cost, this will be Ampharos’ shield bait option. It will also do a strong amount of damage at 55 base power. Not too many Pokemon in Ultra League (where Ampharos is usually seen) resist Electric other than the popular dragons, Galarian Stunfisk and Swampert.

Ampharos gets access to Thunderpunh, Thunder, and Zap Cannon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a raid attacker, Ampharos would probably want to run Zap Cannon. This move deals a whopping 140 damage. What’s interesting about Ampharos is that, since Volt Switch charges so much energy during Raids, it won’t have too much of an issue charging up Zap Cannon, which requires the full energy bar to use.

Zap Cannon definitely won't be optimal in PvP, though. Instead, trainers who want to use Amparos in the Ultra League should run Focus Blast. This will help it deal with huge threats like Registeel, Regirock, and Galarian Stunfisk. Power Gem doesn’t add too much valuable coverage as an alternative, nor does Dragon Pulse.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar