With the start of the Water Festival, as of May 12, 2022, Pokemon GO is releasing never-before-seen Pocket Monsters. Not only does Tapu Fini make an appearance, but so does the adorable Dewpider and, by extension, Araquanid.

Araquanid is a Bug and Water dual-type Pokemon. Its dual-typing gives it a fair amount of resistance, which is especially helpful in PvP.

Should any player have an interest in adding this strange spider to their team, they can take a look at the best moveset for Araquanid in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO: A look at the best movesets for Araquanid

Compared to Pokemon like Tapu Fini, Araquanid’s moveset isn’t as varied. To make matters worse, both of Araquanid’s Fast Moves are Bug-type, a Water-type Fast Attack would’ve rounded it out nicely. However, looking on the bright side, what is available allows players to mix and match what best works for them or their team.

Here are the moves Araquanid can learn:

Bug Bite (Fast Move/Bug-Type)

Infestation (Fast move/Bug-type)

Bubble Beam (Charge Move/Water-type)

Bug Buzz (Charge Move/Bug-type)

Mirror Coat (Charge Move/Psychic-type)

Araquanid’s moveset can be played in various ways. Would you like Araquanid to use Charged Moves faster? Go with Infestation and pair it with Bug Buzz. Both moves also benefit from STAB (same type attack bonus). There is also the added effect of Bug Buzz having a 30% chance of causing a Pokemon’s defense to lower by a single rank.

However, if you want more upfront damage without relying on Charge Moves, Bug Bite is the way to go. Bug Buzz isn’t a bad idea to pair with Bug Bite if you are aiming for straight damage, considering it offers the best DPS (damage per second). Both moves are also Bug-type and STAB would apply to them as well.

But there’s an argument to be made with Bubble Beam, too. It benefits from STAB and has a 100% chance of lower a Pokemon’s attack by a single rank. Most importantly, it can be used to cover one of Araquanid’s weaknesses: Rock. As for Mirror Coat, it’s useful against Fighting-type, but otherwise doesn’t gain anything from STAB.

For trainers up against Araquanid in Pokemon GO, here are a few great counters against Araquanid: Tapu Koko and Lycanroc (Midday and Midnight). if you do not have either, Araquanid is weak to Electric, Rock, and Flying-type moves. Araquanid’s resistance in Pokemon GO includes: Water, Ice, Steel, Fighting, and Ground.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan