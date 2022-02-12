The best moveset for Gallade in Pokemon GO in 2022

Gallade can pack a powerful punch in Pokemon GO.

This brawler was introduced as an alternate evolution for Kirlia in Generation IV. It may lack some bulk, but it makes up for it with a 237 Attack stat that gives it decent power for the Great League. Gallade also gets some phenomenal low energy cost charge moves which allow it to keep the pressure on its opponents.

Which moves should trainers teach this Psychic and Fighting Pokemon?

Although it is certainly tempting to run Charm on Gallade, its preferred fast move is still Confusion. Even though Charm is an elite fast move, it has similar energy gains to Confusion.

Were Gallade a Fairy-type, it would be running Charm without question. Confusion, however, is strong enough with STAB that it does damage on par with Charm. That being said, trainers can always choose Charm if they are more afraid of Sableye and Altaria.

As for charge moves, Gallade gets access to a really strong tool in Leaf Blade. There are plenty of moves with a 35 energy cost in PvP, but rarely do they match Leaf Blade’s 70 base power. Forget about baiting shields; trainers can simply over-farm this move and hit opponents with two in a row.

Gallade can use Leaf Blade to bait shields (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Leaf Blade gets added utility in the Great League since that meta has Water-types all over the place. Normally, Azumarill, Jellicent and Swampert would all love to switch into Gallade. Leaf Blade is a great counter to all of these threats, though.

Another reason why Lead Blade is so strong is that it pairs well with Gallade’s other strong charge move, Close Combat. Since Leaf Blade can be used to bait shields, this leaves openings for Gallade to fire off Close Combats against many threats.

If Gallade is specifically being used for Raids, then it should find room to run Psychic. It pairs well with Confusion and can help take down strong Poison-type and Fighting-type Raid bosses. Leaf Blade and Close Combat, though, is definitely its best set for PvP.

