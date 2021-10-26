The best moveset for Gourgeist in Pokemon GO

Gourgeist just made its way into Pokemon GO, and it might also make its way onto many Great League teams.

Gourgeist, along with Trevenant, are two Generation VI Pokemon with identical typing (Grass and Ghost). Their pre-evolutions, Pumpkaboo and Phantump, can be traded for a free evolution. Gourgeist is unique in that its stats change depending on the size of the Pokemon. Regardless of which one is caught, though, each will have solid Defense that can make it a good safe swap, even though Ghost and Grass isn’t a tremendous defensive type combo.

Which moves should trainers throw on this new Pokemon?

Both Razor Leaf and Hex are good quick-move options for Gourgiest. Razor Leaf does more damage (13), while Hex charges more energy (16).

The choice of quick move might depend on what the trainer wants to do with this Pokemon. For GO Battle League, though, Hex is the way to go. Gourgeist wants to be dropping its charge moves often to hit opponents as much as possible. Therefore, charging up energy is much more valuable than doing a little extra damage with Razor Leaf.

On the other hand, Razor Leaf could pair with a charge move to make Gourgiest a Grass-type Raid counter. In terms of Grass-types, though, Gourgeist won’t be doing well in many Raids.

Even if trainers get the Super Size Gourgeist, its attack will only be 182. This means Gourgeist won’t be doing that much damage. Any trainer with a Tangrowth, Roserade, or similar Pokemon does not need to make Gourgeist a Grass Raid counter.

Gourgeist can be in four different sizes (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For charge moves, Gourgeist gets an excellent tool in Seed Bomb. This attack is notorious for baiting shields and charging up quickly. This is also a great attack to use when Gourgeist is in low health.

Where most Pokemon must accept the loss after taking severe damage, Gourgeist can probably charge a Seed Bomb quickly with Hex. Gourgiest can then drop some substantial damage before it either dies or picks up the KO.

The other charge move that Gourgeist should be running, for obvious reasons, is Shadow Ball. Very few moves in the game can compete with Shadow Ball’s damage output at that energy cost.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar