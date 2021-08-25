With the recent Skwovet Spotlight Hour event taking place in Pokemon GO, players want to know the best moveset for Greedent, Skwovet's evolution.

Greedent may not be the most intimidating Pokemon in terms of looks and stats, but it is always beneficial for a trainer to know each of their Pocket Monsters' best movesets.

This article details the best moveset for Greedent in Pokemon GO.

Currently making its Pokémon GO debut, Skwovet appears throughout the Galar region. This Pokémon becomes uneasy if its cheeks are ever completely empty of Berries.



The best moveset for Greedent in Pokemon GO takes advantage of STAB

Greedent may not be the most powerful creature in Pokemon GO, but it still has a lot to offer in certain battle scenarios.

As a Normal-type, Greedent's only weakness in the mobile game is Fighting-type Pokemon. On the flip side, Greedent does especially well against Ghost-type opponents in battle.

When it comes to the best moveset for this particular Pokemon, the best route to follow involves taking advantage of the Same-Type Attack Bonus or STAB. This bonus basically makes moves inflict more damage, so long as the attacks are assigned the same type as the Pokemon.

In the case of Greedent, trainers will want the creature to know the best Normal-type attacks it has in its movepool so that it can benefit from STAB. The best quick-move for Greedent is Tackle. Of course, if a player needs Greedent for a different role, they may opt to use the Dark-type move Bite.

As far as the best charged-move for Greedent, it is undoubtably Body Slam. Body Slam takes advantage of STAB and is the best attack for Greedent's charged move.

Ultimately, the best moveset for Greedent in Pokemon GO is Tackle paired with Body Slam. Greedent has just joined Pokemon GO, and it remains to be seen whether or not the creature stays popular among players.

