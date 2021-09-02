The best moveset for Pelipper in Pokemon GO

When compared to its performance in the main series games, Pelipper operates very differently in Pokemon GO.

Pelipper evolves from Wingull, and both can be seen roaming the skies around bodies of water in the Hoenn region. This Pokemon unfortunately has a very average statline; all three stats are between 150 and 175. Pelipper’s strength, however, comes from its typing. Being Water-type and Flying-type, it only has to worry about Rock and Electric moves. It also has a fair amount of resistances, making it at least a serviceable safe swap.

Which moves should this Generation III Pokemon use?

Wing Attack beats out Water Gun in every category other than speed as Pelipper’s preferred fast move. Water Gun only does 5 damage, but because it’s half a second long, Pokemon can spam the move to end up doing good damage and charging energy over time.

Wing Attack does base 8 damage, though, as well as charge 9 energy per use. This means that, over time, Wing Attack will still out damage and charge more energy than Water Gun. Pelipper only has 175 Attack, so it’s not like either will be doing much damage anyways.

Since Wing Attack is the superior option, Pelipper is better off pairing it with Hurricane. With this move combination, Pelipper can at least function as a counter to Fighting-type raid bosses. It will likely take forever for Pelipper to do enough damage, but it will win the raid battle eventually.

Hurricane also has decent speed at 2700 ms. This is much better than other moves that require the full bar of energy to use, as most of them last for 3000 ms or more (including Hydro Pump). Pelipper needs every bit of damage it can get, so it would be a shame for it’s high damage option to be dodged.

Pelipper’s other charge move should definitely be Weather Ball. This Pokemon will definitely enjoy having another STAB option. As a Water and Flying Pokemon, Pelipper should be at least able to deal with Fire and Ground, which Weather Ball allows it to do.

Weather Ball also has the benefit of only requiring 33 energy to use. This allows Pelipper to over-farm for energy and at least get some shields up. This is what makes it more preferred than Hydro Pump, and Blizzard doesn’t really help Pelipper in any matchups.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod