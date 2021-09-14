The best moveset for Pyroar in Pokemon GO

Being the only Fire and Normal Pokemon in the game, Pyroar can be a unique option in Pokemon GO.

Pyroar evolves from Litleo, a Pokemon that can be found by Santalune City in the Kalos region. Pyroar, at least in the main series games, gets access to many of the sound based moves like Round and Hyper Voice.

It’s very balanced in Pokemon GO, but neither its 221 Attack nor 200 Stamina are enough to stand out when compared to other Pokemon in the Great League meta.

Which moves work best on this Generation VI Pokemon?

Players should easily select Fire Fang as a quick move. It’s a Fire attack, and with Pyroar being a Fire-type, it gets that all-important STAB boost.

Of course, Take Down also gets a STAB boost, since Pyroar is part Normal-type. However, the move is inferior because it doesn’t create combos with any of Pyroar’s charge attacks and does less DPS than Fire Fang.

Along with that, normal doesn’t have a type advantage over anything.

There is a very interesting debate over which Fire-type charge move would be ideal for Pyroar. It gets access to Flame Charge and Overheat, each with different advantages.

However, the latter move takes a long 4000ms to execute and cuts the user's Attack stat in half.

Flame Charge, on the other hand, does only 70 damage. The trade-off is that it only needs a third of the energy bar, whereas Overheat uses up the entire reserve.

Typically, lower energy cost is better than power. Pyroar can use Flame Charge to bait shields, and the 70 base damage will eventually add up over time. Pyroar can also over farm energy and use two Flame Charges in a row.

However, owing to its indomitable strength, Overheat is a great option. Looking at the raid counters for Abomasnow, who is four times weaker against Fire-type moves, Pyroar does make it on the list at number 25. This is with the moveset of Fire Fang and Overheat, though.

The other charge move that Pyroar will want to run is Dark Pulse, as it will take advantage of its Normal typing. Normal Pokemon resist Ghost, so with Dark Pulse, Pyroar can become a pseudo-counter against Ghost-type Pokemon.

