The best moveset for Spoink and Grumpig in Pokemon GO

Spoink may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of Pokemon from Generation III, but trainers should be seeing many of these in upcoming days.

As part of the Very Slow Discovery event, Pokemon GO players will be seeing more Spoinks in the wild, along with Slakoth, Vigoroth, Gulpin, Psyduck, Slowpoke and Slowbro. While this small Psychic-type pig may be cute, it’s not by any means a strong Pokemon. None of its stats are close to above 200, and what’s sadder is that its evolution, Grumpig, has no stats above 200 either.

That being said, there are always trainers who are looking for a challenge. Well, anyone who can go into Great League and win games with Spoink or Grumpig is deserving of high praise. Here is a good moveset for anyone who wants to run these two Pokemon.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Best moves to use on these Generation III Pokemon

Spoink received access to a decent fast move option in Zen Headbutt. This is pretty much a no-brainer since Splash, its other option, literally does no damage. Zen Headbutt is a little slower, but not by much. 12 base power after STAB can inflict some good damage, and it charges 10 energy.

Spoink can choose between two Psychic-type moves for a charge move slot, but it’s a very straightforward decision. Psybeam isn’t the greatest move, but it’s better than Mirror Coat. Both moves cost 50 energy, but Psybeam deals 10 more damage than Mirror Coat. There is almost no reason why Mirror Coat, a 60 base power charge move, should ever be run on any Pokemon, let alone Spoink.

The best move that Spoink gets access to is Shadow Ball. It outclasses both of its other Psychic-moves in terms of power, and Shadow Ball doesn’t even get a STAB boost from Spoink. Any 100 base power move that only needs half a bar to use is excellent value, and it deals with Ghost-types that can hit Psychic-type Pokemon hard.

While it doesn't improve that much statistically, Grumpig does get a much better moveset. Extrasensory is definitely a step up from Zen Headbutt, even though it still isn't the greatest fast move. Extrasensory has the same power and speed that Zen Headbutt has, but it charges a bit more energy.

Grumpig also gets access to Shadow Ball like it's pre-evolution. The big boost that Grumping recieved compared to Spoink, though, is the charge move Psychic. It hits harder than both Psybeam and Mirror Coat for the same energy cost.

