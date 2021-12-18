The best moveset for Talonflame in Pokemon GO (December 2021)

Talonflame has become a very popular pick in the Ultra League in Pokemon GO.

The fiery bird seems to be a top threat in whichever game it appears in. Talonflame was a menace in Generation VI competitive, is currently tearing through competition in Pokemon Unite, and is now doing great in GO Battle League. Talonflame is so widely used that it was banned for the Ultra League Remix.

Which move should this Generation VI Pokemon be using?

Talonflame has a number of quick moves to choose from, but its best selection is a legacy move. This Pokemon received access to Incinerate from its Community Day in March, and it’s one of Talonflame’s best tools.

It may seem odd to be running a quick move that takes a whole two seconds to use. Considering it’s large damage (15 in PvP) and energy gain (20 in PvP), though, Incinerate still does more for Talonflame than Fire Spin, Peck or Steel Wing.

Even though Talonflame gets the powerful Fire Blast for a charge move, trainers are going to want to run Flame Charge as its Fire-type charge move. It has a guarenteed chance to raise Talonflame’s Attack stat by one stage.

Naturally, Flame Charge has 70 base power, which is a very good value for only 50 energy. After one Attack boost, though, this move will hit about as hard as an unboosted Fire Blast would. Also, considering the low energy cost, this is Talonflame’s best option for shield baiting.

Talonflame can use strong attacks like Brave Bird (Image via Game Freak)

Talonflame should pair Flame Charge with Brave Bird, which has only a slightly larger energy cost in PvP (55). With 130 base power, this move does incredible amounts of damage on its own.

Also Read Article Continues below

After an Attack boost, though, Brave Bird becomes a nuke that would likely KO any opposing Pokemon that isn’t named Registeel or Galarian Stunfisk. If trainers can get the Attack boost off and get Brave Bird charged, they can stay in on threats like Azumarill and Jellicent and eliminate them before they can get damage off.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider