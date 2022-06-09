The best moveset for Tyrantrum in Pokemon GO

Tyrantrum is one of the newest additions that players can find in Pokemon GO. Having debuted in Pokemon X and Y for the 3DS, players could choose between receiving the Jaw Fossil or the Sail Fossil during their playthrough. Players who chose the Jaw Fossil would be greeted with Tyrantrum's pre-evolved form, Tyrunt.

The yearly Adventure Week event in the mobile game gives players a chance to catch their fill of Fossil Pokemon for the year. With each new iteration spotlighting a pair of Fossil Pokemon, it is only fitting for Tyrantrum to make its debut for this event. Having a T-Rex Pokemon in the game will surely bring some attention.

However, what some players may be wondering is how they can use this beastly Pocket Monster in their competitive Battle League team. With each tier bringing its own variation to the metagame, some Pokemon may play much differently in other tiers. So how should players build their Tyrantrum for Pokemon GO's meta?

How to use Tyrantrum in Pokemon GO

Tyrantrum as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Tyrantrum and its pre-evolved form, Tyrunt, are the only two Dragon and Rock-type Pokemon in the franchise as of the time of writing. As such, it can catch many lesser-experienced players off-guard as it is a combination that nobody has had to deal with in battle up until now. While it is an interesting combination, Tyrantrum is not immortal.

While Dragon typing neutralizes Rock typing's weakness to Grass and Water-type attacks, the Dragon typing's weaknesses are still present. This leaves Tyrantrum with a total of six different type weaknesses. Most apparent are its weaknesses to Steel, Fairy, and Fighting-type attacks.

However, if Pokemon with these types of attacks are dealt with ahead of time, Tyrantrum can make quick work of any others that it will encounter. Statwise, Tyrantrum has a great balance with emphasis on its Attack stat. Tyrantrum has an Attack stat of 227 with its other stats following closely behind in the 190s.

As for potential movesets, Tyrantrum has a surprising amount of options. For fast attacks, Tyrantrum has Rock and Dragon-type options in Rock Throw and Dragon Tail. However, Pokemon GO players can also choose to run the Fairy-type attack Charm on their Tyrantrum, which is great for dealing with Fighting-types.

For charged attacks, Tyrantrum has four different options in Pokemon GO, each of different types. For the first charged attack, players should use another type of attack compared to their fast attack. This means that Tyrantrum with Dragon Tail should use Stone Edge and those with Rock Throw should use Outrage.

In terms of movesets with the highest damage output, a combination of Dragon Tail and Outrage should be used. However, this can leave Tyrantrum defenseless against Pokemon resistance to Dragon-type attacks. As such, a combination of Dragon Tail and Stone Edge should be used by more cautious players.

