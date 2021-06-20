The best movesets for Solrock and Lunatone in Pokemon GO

Returning to Pokemon GO's limelight during the Solstice Event this summer, the Hoenn natives Solrock and Lunatone are unique catches for any trainer.

As dual-Rock/Psychic-types, Solrock and Lunatone have a small but varied arsenal of moves in Pokemon GO. When deciding which are the best for them, there are a few metrics to take into account.

Fortunately, Pokemon GO's community has compiled the numbers on both Solrock and Lunatone's movesets and can allow players to make the right choice for themselves accordingly.

Pokemon GO: Damage breakdown of Solrock and Lunatone's moves

Before Solrock and Lunatone's Pokemon GO arsenal can be analyzed, there are three distinct statistics that help categorize the duo's damage capabilities:

Damage Per Second (DPS): The amount of damage a Pokemon's moves deal every second in battle between both its fast and charged moves.

Total Damage Overall (TDO): The upper maximum of damage a Pokemon can deal in battle before it faints from taking too much damage.

Time to First Activation (TTFA): The amount of time in seconds that a Pokemon must charge its charged move before it is able to activate it for the first time.

With those numbers in mind, Pokemon GO trainers can look at Solrock and Lunatone's statistics and find the best move combination for the two:

Solrock top movesets:

Rock Throw + Psychic - 13.16 DPS / 485.62 TDO / 7.2 second TTFA

Confusion + Psychic - 12.71 DPS / 469.16 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Rock Throw + Rock Slide - 12.41 DPS / 457.84 TDO / 7.2 second TTFA

Confusion + Rock Slide - 11.69 DPS / 431.38 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Confusion + Solar Beam - 11.61 DPS / 428.6 TDO / 11.2 second TTFA

Rock Throw + Solar Beam - 11.44 DPS / 422.06 TDO / 13.5 second

Lunatone top movesets:

Rock Throw + Psychic - 13.16 DPS / 485.62 TDO / 7.2 second TTFA

Confusion + Psychic - 12.71 DPS / 469.16 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Rock Throw + Rock Slide - 12.41 DPS / 457.84 TDO / 7.2 second TTFA

Confusion + Rock Slide - 11.69 DPS / 431.38 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Confusion + Moonblast - 10.66 DPS / 393.56 TDO / 11.2 second TTFA

Rock Throw + Moonblast - 10.48 DPS / 386.91 TDO / 13.5 second TTFA

Though slightly slower when it comes to powering up a charged move compared to others, Rock Throw and Psychic appear to currently be the best moveset for both Solrock and Lunatone. This may be subject to change, as Pokemon GO's moves are always being tweaked and added due to Niantic's continuous balancing of the game.

