The best team for Pokemon GO's Ultra League Premier Classic in 2022

Pokemon GO's Ultra League Premier Classic has returned for PvPers everywhere, spurring trainers to assemble their teams and prepare to climb up the rankings.

To that end, trainers have formed countless team combinations. Some certainly perform better than others, but the growing meta of PvP ensures that trainers are always coming up with new combinations for their battle squads.

When constructing a team of their own, trainers will want to focus on the Pokemon that suit them best. They should also make competitive picks that can cover many bases and fill a variety of roles.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

Pokemon GO: Top picks for each role when team building for UL Premier Classic

Leads

Trevenant can deal with Ultra League battles even at a disadvantage (Image via Niantic)

In this year's Ultra League Premier Classic, Trevenant and Shadow Swampert have separated themselves from the pack.

Trevenant is admittedly expensive to power up, but once it's fully powered, it can be an absolute menace on point. Shadow Swampert, meanwhile, is an excellent anti-meta lead due to its ability to contend with many of the format's Steel-types.

Other excellent picks to send out as a lead Pokemon in this format include Walrein/Shadow Walrein, Magnezone, Kommo-o, Shadow Charizard, and Shadow Machamp.

Switches

Gengar can bait and nuke opponents with its attack power (Image via Niantic)

There are a number of Pokemon that trainers can safely switch to when things get rocky in Ultra League Premier Classic.

Shadow Walrein is an all-around excellent pick in most roles, but if trainers are using it for another role, they should seek additional options. Among these are Gengar and Shadow Nidoqueen.

Gengar has always been something of a glass cannon. However, it makes for an excellent Switch Pokemon to bait opponents into a bad situation and nuke them with moves like Shadow Punch and Shadow Ball.

Shadow Nidoqueen sports good bulk even as a Shadow Pokemon. It can also manhandle "Charmer" Fairy-types that can be a thorn in a trainer's side.

Other great Switch picks in UL Premier Classic include Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Electivire, Gallade, Shadow Snorlax, Shadow Muk, and Bouffalant.

Closers

Kommo-o is new to Pokemon GO but has grown to be an effective Closer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A mix of Shadow and normal Pokemon can serve Pokemon GO trainers particularly well when they are aiming to finish a fight.

Top picks include Shadow Electivire and Shadow Magnezone. Electric-types like these wouldn't normally see play in the standard Ultra League meta, but their high damage capability allows them to shine when finishing off opponents.

Another pick is the sneaky Bug-type Escavalier, which can rack up wins against the likes of Obstagoon, Venusaur, Sylveon, and Walrein.

Kommo-o, the evolution of the Alolan Dragon-type Jangmo-o, is also a very interesting prospect. It has a breakneck-speed moveset and a unique Dragon/Fighting typing.

Fairy-types are the bane of Kommo-o's existence in Pokemon GO. However, it can manhandle many UL Premier meta picks with its spammable and efficient Dragon-type arsenal of attacks.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh