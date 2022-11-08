"The gold Pokéstop is a fantastic concept": Pokemon GO community delighted with the recent unique feature

Following the latest announcement for Pokemon GO that confirmed the future debut of an exclusive form of Gimmighoul, Niantic also introduced a new method of loot collection: Golden Pokestops. These new locations will give significantly more items than usual and will also have some kind of connection to the newly-announced monster.

Although the lack of details would typically put some players off, those on the Silph Road official subreddit are filled with optimism regarding future changes. One trainer feels that this change may just be one of many that Niantic plans to implement to make playing the game in less-populated areas more fruitful.

While many are optimistic, some are uncertain about what exactly this feature adds to the mobile game. Here's what trainers are saying about this upcoming change to Pokemon GO.

Reddit reacts to Golden Pokestops in Pokemon GO

Following the reveal of Golden Pokestops, Redditor u/BH0517_ quickly posted their opinion. As a player in a rural area, they feel that these new stops that give bursts of items will be extremely helpful for them if they are implemented with a focus on sparsely populated areas. The Redditor even believes that they should be a permanent addition to the game.

Many trainers shared their sentiments in the comments detailing their experiences with the new feature. The community has been asking for this feature for a long time. Given how many events Pokemon GO gives players in a month, having these Golden Pokestops to quickly refill Poke Balls at is one of the best features to be added recently.

One concern that players may encounter with Pokemon GO's latest change is the limited bag space. Some trainers may already be struggling to manage their resources, but given that having too many items is the primary concern here, many would consider it a good problem to have.

Some users have expressed that they feel this change is deserved. Given Niantic's streak of shady tracking methods and anti-consumer practices, they believe that trainers should receive more items in exchange for giving the company location data. This may just be the cynic's take on the matter, but a lot of trainers feel this way.

While some players may be skeptical about why Niantic has seemingly had a sudden change in tune, most are refusing to look a gift horse in the mouth. This implementation of Golden Pokestops in Pokemon GO seems to just be a positive change for the benefit of the player while also having a tie-in to the upcoming Switch titles.

Apart from all the items, players everywhere are still wondering just what is in store for Gimmighoul. From what has been revealed so far, these Golden Pokestops will give coins that have ties to the insect-like Ghost-type. The mobile title will also host the only way to obtain its Roaming Forme.

Only time will tell just what the developers of Pokemon GO have in store for these new stops. Thankfully, with the new titles' launch only days away, trainers will not have to wait very long.

