The hardest Pokemon to catch from each generation

There are several Pokemon, oftentimes Legendaries, that make trainers waste Poke Balls trying to catch them. While some creatures are easy to catch, others aren't. For instance, a Pidgey or Starly is easy to capture because it is found on the first route of its respective region and can be caught without the trainer or their partner breaking a sweat.

Other Pokemon, such as Mewtwo and Landorus, give trainers fits. These creatures won't stay in the Poke Ball; they are hard to find, and tough to battle. There're multiple factors that make them the hardest to catch of their generation.

Note: Parts of this article may be subjective and reflect the opinion of the writer. This list consists only of those Pokemon introduced in the generation being mentioned.

All 9 Pokemon generations and their hardest creatures to capture

9) Armarouge/Ceruledge

A look Ceruledge and Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

This entry is based on speculation as Generation 9 will start with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Armarouge and Ceruledge are version-exclusive that were recently revealed. It remains unknown whether they're Legendary or Mythical creatures.

It seems as though the main Legendaries that grace the covers of the games, Koraidon and Miraidon, may be given to players as a part of the story. This means Armarouge and Ceruledge will probably be the hardest to catch in the game.

8) Regieleki/Regidrago

Players could only choose one in the Crown Tundra (Image via Game Freak)

This is another duo that is hard to come by. Why? Because trainers have to select just one of them to encounter. Unless they have multiple copies of Sword and Shield, along with the paid expansions, they'll be missing either Regieleki or Regidrago.

Gamers must have Regirock and Regice or Registeel in their party and enter the Split-Decision Ruins. Then, they must step on the panels on the ground in order to match the eye pattern of the Regi they want to face, which has a three-percent catch rate.

7) Tapu Koko

A look at Tapu Koko in Pokemon Sun and Moon (Image via Game Freak)

A lot of the Legendary Pokemon in Generation 7 were basically given to players. The Tapu deities were a handful of creatures that trainers truly had to work for, however. Tapu Koko, an Electric/Fairy-type, was perhaps the hardest of them all to acquire. This creature was only weak to Poison and Ground types, with resistances to Fighting, Flying, Bug, Electric, and Dark.

Moreover, it was immune to Dragon-types. Like many others, this creature comes with a three-percent catch rate. Trainers had to track it down in the Ruins of Conflict after becoming the league's champion.

6) Zygarde

Zygarde is very rare and hard to catch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Zygarde was introduced in Generation 6, first appearing in Pokemon X and Y. Only one could be obtained in Terminus Cave. It was found in its 50% Forme with, naturally, a three-percent catch rate.

Trainers could not enter Zygarde's chamber until they'd accessed the Hall of Fame. This meant beating the Elite Four, the Champion, and then taking the correct path through Terminus Cave.

5) Landorus

A look at Landorus in Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

In the Generation 5 games, Pokemon Black and White, Landorus was the hardest to capture. Not only was it a dangerous opponent with a low three-percent catch rate, trainers had to acquire two other Legendaries to even encounter it.

Both Tornadus and Thundurus had to be in the trainer's party as they approached the Abandoned Shrine for Landorus to appear. Then, a battle against the Ground/Flying-type Pokemon and an insane amount of Poke Balls were needed to catch it.

4) Regigigas

A trainer battles Regigigas in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (Image via ILCA)

Like Landorus, Regigigas of Generation 4 required other Legendaries to be caught before a trainer could add it to their Pokedex. As the master of the Legendary Titans, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel needed to be in the player's party.

Having these creatures on the team will not only make the battle with Regigigas easier, but will also increase the gamer's chances of accidentally knocking Regigigas out before catching it. Trainers had to reach Sinnoh's northernmost point to find this creature.

3) Rayquaza

A look at Rayquaza in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Rayquaza, known as the Sky High Pokemon, first appeared in Generation 3's Ruby and Sapphire. It can be found at the top of the Sky Pillar very late into the game. It has a higher catch rate than most Legendaries, at 45%, but that didn’t make it any easier to battle. The Dragon/Flying-type has a massive 150 base Attack and Special Attack that left trainers who weren't prepared to fight it frustrated.

2) Raikou

Raikou was a tough creature to hunt (Image via Niantic)

The Legendary beasts of the Johto region were all tough to capture. They possess that minuscule three-percent catch rate; however, their ability to roam around the map is what truly made these Pokemon a nightmare to catch.

For whatever reason, it just seemed like Raikou fled battles much more often than Entei and Suicune. Perhaps this is due to how it represents lightning. Without a Master Ball, trainers would be chasing Raikou around for hours (in-game time).

1) Mewtwo

A look at Mewtwo's very first video game appearance (Image via Game Freak)

Mewtwo is one of the most powerful Pokemon of all time and was very tough to catch in Generation 1. The Kanto Legendary hid in Cerulean Cave and just wanted some peace and quiet. Well, trainers disrupted that by challenging it to a battle. And they weren't ready. If they'd used a Master Ball on one of the Legendary birds — LMoltres, Zapdos, and Articuno — they were in for a war against Mewtwo to try and keep it in an Ultra Ball.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh