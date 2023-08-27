“There should be more”: Pokemon GO player complains about lack of GO Fest 2023 Global buffs

Pokemon GO Fest's Global Edition's opening day has been filled with a range of emotions. If you have a ticket to the Global GO Fest event, you might not have many complaints to make. Meanwhile, there have been reports from those who did not have a ticket for the Global GO Fest who had higher expectations. While many had positive experiences, several said they were generally pleased with how the event was handled in the game.

Upon learning that the only buff for non-ticketed players is no daily limit on Remote Raids, Redditor u/knifeboy69 shared their opinion by saying:

"This is seriously the only buff we get during go fest??? no double xp or candy or anything?? sorry just seems like there should be more."

If we consider the perks that you get for playing the GO Fest without a ticket, you are just getting unlimited Remote Raids besides the Pokemon that are promised in the raids and the wild encounters. Besides these, all the other goodies are barred behind a paywall.

In this article, we will take a look at how the lack of incentives in Pokemon GO Fest 2023 has upset the free-to-play players.

Pokemon GO trainers are upset with the 2023 Global GO Fest and here’s why

Reddit user, u/knifeboy69, shared their opinion regarding the perks that they received from this year’s GO Fest. While there are a lot of things you can do, even as a non-ticket holder, this particular trainer was hoping to receive a few more “buffs” that would make the event more enjoyable.

People are used to receiving bonuses like double experience points, double catch Candy, or sometimes even both for certain events. The Pokemon GO Fest is the biggest annual event of the game and one could only expect it to have a lot of enjoyable bonuses.

Yes, you do get bonuses by paying a premium price for the GO Fest ticket. However, it seems largely unfair that Niantic slapped a mere “Unlimited Remote Raids” as the only perk for participating in the 2023 GO Fest.

Some players put in their two cents, saying:

Reddit user u/bigfootsuncleian rightly conveyed this when they said that it is a win-win situation for Niantic irrespective of whether one buys the ticket or not. For those who have bought the ticket, they have paid their share to the developer. And for those who chose to not indulge in microtransactions, Niantic somehow found a way to make these individuals bend, if not break.

This is clarified further by another Reddit user, u/Khastro12, who said:

So, Niantic is tempting the non-ticket holders to buy these boxes to enjoy more raids in the Pokemon GO Fest.

Some were under the impression that free-to-play players would enjoy the same bonuses as those who bought the ticket. However, the reality could not have been further from the truth.

Being the biggest annual event of Pokemon GO, many feel that Niantic should have included a few more incentives for players without the GO Fest ticket. Let us know about your opinion in the comments.