"They killed the game": Pokemon GO community reacts to Niantic remove Sustainability Week 2023 bonus

Pokemon GO developers have come under fire for their decision to nerf Remote Raid Passes over the past few weeks. This is familiar to Niantic, as the game devs have been heavily criticized throughout the years. The community has pointed out several issues, like inflating in-game item prices, repeated bugs, and errors. These decisions only affect the game's fame, making fans protest and boycott the title.

Niantic recently uploaded an infographic for the April Sustainability Week event. Each year, Pokemon GO Sustainability Week takes place intending to enhance the environment's condition.

As part of the event, numerous Grass and Water-type critters are featured, along with several bonuses. The official infographic for Sustainability Week had an error this year, and this article contains further details about it.

Frustrated players accuse Niantic of destroying Pokemon GO over Sustainability Week's bonus error

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, we’d like to clarify that there is an error with our infographic for the Sustainability Week event bonuses. The stated “1/2 distance to earn Candy with your Buddy Pokémon” will not be available as a bonus for this event. Trainers, we’d like to clarify that there is an error with our infographic for the Sustainability Week event bonuses. The stated “1/2 distance to earn Candy with your Buddy Pokémon” will not be available as a bonus for this event.

The Pokemon GO Sustainability Week event began on April 20 at 10 am local time and will continue until April 26 at 8 pm local time. The developers also shared an infographic showcasing the 2023 Sustainability Week event bonus.

One of the proposed event bonuses would have allowed trainers to earn Candy with their Buddy Monster for only half of the usual distance. The developers made an error regarding the bonus, and they announced on April 20 via Twitter that it would not be available. Since many considered it the event's main highlight, its removal led to major disappointment among the fanbase.

The news disheartened many fans, with waves of criticism emerging across different platforms. Many trainers stated that it was the only thing they were excited about, while others accused the developers of destroying the game.

The Pokemon GO fan community expected Niantic to honor the bonus and make up for their mistake. It wouldn't have been a significant issue if the developers had corrected the mistake before the event started.

However, the disappointment has hiked since the correction was implemented after the event began in some countries. While upset fans criticized the devs for their decision, some fans have started suspecting Niantic's decision.

According to fans, Niantic might have originally planned to introduce this bonus until they realized it would make it too easy for players to acquire mega and primal energy. Fans claimed that obtaining these items was intentionally made difficult by the company and speculated that this might be the reason for the bonus's cancelation.

Many wanted a satisfactory reply from Pokemon GO developers. Players have already started to quit the game, while some are planning to. Many Redditors commented on Niantic's repeated errors and lackluster attempts to fix things. Disappointed by the continuous issues and bugs, these fans fairly believe that mismanagement has ruined the game.

The game's developers are yet to respond to these criticisms, and frustrated fans are eager to get a response. It would be a wise decision from the Pokemon GO dev's side if they could at least address some of these wild speculations.

