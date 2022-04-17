Tips for defeating Alpha Pokemon in Legends: Arceus

It usually takes a team effort to take down Alpha Pokemon in Legends: Arceus.

This new feature has seen residents of the Hisui region grow to an enormous size. However, their size isn’t the only thing trainers have to worry about. Alpha Pokemon all have inflated stats, making them hard to beat, even with a type advantage. Trainers should definitely be prepared for these huge threats.

How can trainers beat these overpowered Pokemon?

First off, before trying to fight them, trainers need to evaluate whether or not fighting an Alpha Pokemon is worth it. Getting a team wipe is never fun in this game, and sometimes it’s better to ignore the fight until the team is a bit stronger.

Each Alpha Pokemon drops EXP Candy and some other items after they are defeated. Usually, those “other items” can be acquired in different ways, so the real benefit to this is simply getting the EXP Candy. This can be a great way to level up a team, but trainers can also level their team up by simply playing the game.

Many things give off experience in the Hisui region. Not only does battling and defeating opponents earn EXP, but so does breaking rocks and gathering items. This is why going toe-to-toe with an overpowered Alpha is rarely worth it.

Now, when it is time to battle, trainers are definitely going to want a type advantage going in. Alpha Pokemon have enormous HP stats, so trainers aren’t going to be able to whittle that down unless they’re applying super effective damage.

It’s very rare, though, for an Alpha to go down in one hit. An Alpha Croagunk might get OHKO’d by a Psychic from a Gardevoir, but that would be one of the only instances where one move gets the job done.

Therefore, it’s often wise to also think of a suicide lead. This refers to a team member who will get knocked out, but they just need to accomplish a job beforehand. Often, that job is going to be applying chip damage, so that way the next teammate can come in for the kill.

Magnezone, for instance, does excellently against Water-types, but it won’t be able to one-shot an Alpha Walrein. If one of Magnezone’s teammates can come in and deal some damage, it might soften up Alpha Walrein for a Thunderbolt KO.

The best suicide leads usually have high speed, so they are guaranteed to get damage off. Sneasler, for example, should be able to fire off a Close Combat in most matchups before it perishes. As long as the sack can provide valuable chip damage, though, the next teammate should be able to secure a KO.

