Tips for evolving Pidove in Pokemon GO (August 2022)

Today marks the Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO for Unova's early-game bird Pokemon, Pidove. With this event taking place, many players are taking the opportunity to add this creature to their collection whether to fill the Pokedex, potentially use it in the Battle League, or simply because they like its design.

Much like many other in the franchise, Pidove is capable of undergoing a process known as evolution. This process takes a Pokemon and greatly increases its stats, as well as granting it a new design. Typically, this is achieved through the aforementioned creature gaining experience points and leveling up.

As many Pokemon GO players are aware, this is not the case in the mobile game due to battling not being a necessity for standard gameplay. This has led to players wondering how they can evolve their brand new Pidove in a fast and efficient way. Luckily, there are a few different methods that they can use in order to do so.

A guide to Pidove and its subsequent evolutions in Pokemon GO

In the case of Pidove, the only way it can evolve is through the use of candies. Candy can be obtained by catching Pokemon, walking with them as your Buddy, and by exchanging them via Rare Candy. Of course, the process is not as simple as it sounds as every family of Pokemon have their own type of candy.

Back to Pidove, players can only evolve it through the use of Pidove Candy. This can be a challenge for some players as it does not spawn commonly in some areas. Following the recent conclusion of Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour event, these players may not see Pidove for a few weeks.

This makes generating Pidove Candy quite a complicated task for players who are not as familiar with the game as others. Luckily, they can easily generate these points without even trying. This is thanks to the Adventure Sync feature which tracks players' steps even when the game is not actively running.

If players are having trouble finding Pidove in the wild, using Adventure Sync can be their saving grace. Simply enable the feature from the game's settings menu, set Pidove as the Buddy Pokemon, and carry on with your day. It has a buddy distance of one kilometer, which makes it incredibly easy to earn candies.

But how much Pidove Candy is needed to evolve the Pokemon? Luckily, thanks to the buddy distance being so short, this is a very easy math problem to solve. 12 Pidove Candy is required to evolve it into Tranquill. This means that players will need to walk nine kilometers if they did not use a Pinap Berry when they caught Pidove.

To evolve Tranquill into Unfezant, players will need to collect 50 more Pidove Candy. This means that they will need to walk a total of 50 kilometers before they can carry out that particular evolution. This can take some time depending on the Pokemon GO player's lifestyle, but it's far from an unreasonable task.

