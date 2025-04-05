5 top Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks we heard recently

Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks have been trending all over the internet since the latest Nintendo Direct trailer. While many of these were just fan speculation, it is worth mentioning that one of the leakers, X user @Light_88_, revealed there would be a Battle Royale system before it was officially announced in the Nintendo Direct trailer.

Ad

In this article, we will examine some of the most recent Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks on the internet. These leaks cover plot points, returning mechanics, and powerful trainer battles, among other things.

Note: The information in the article is based on leaks and has no official confirmation. Take all the information presented with a pinch of salt.

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

5 Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks that surfaced recently

1) There could be new Mega Evolutions for old Pokemon

Ad

Trending

Alakazam undergoing Mega Evolution in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the biggest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks revealed to the public has been potential new Mega Evolutions for old Pokemon. This does not sound out of the ordinary, as some older Pokemon could get a new Mega Evolution with the return of the fan-favorite mechanic.

Ad

Redditor u/Icy-ConcentrationC collected and presented the information about all the potential Mega Evolutions in a Reddit post. Of the possible Mega Pokemon listed, one of the most interesting inclusions was Eternal Flower Floette, the Floette that belongs to AZ. This could mean that we could use AZ's Floette in battle in the game.

Also read: Latest Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks describe new Mega Evolutions in detail

2) The strongest battle might not be with Zygarde, but with someone (or something) called Ange

Ad

Does this pink aura have something to do with the mysterious Ange? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This leak comes from the person who gave us the information about the Battle Royale before it was announced. @Light_88_ revealed that the strongest battle in the game will supposedly not be with Zygarde but against a mysterious Ange. While this could refer to a strong trainer yet to be revealed, Ange could also be a new form of Pokemon.

Ad

Also read: Could Xerneas and Yveltal return in Pokemon Legends Z-A? Possibilities explored

3) Rank promotions in the Battle Royale could contain different story arcs

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another new Pokemon Legends Z-A leak comes from @Light_88_. In this post, they suggested that the rank promotions seen in the Nintendo Direct trailer contain different story arcs. They further hypothesize that advancing from rank Z all the way to rank A might unlock alternate story paths.

The predecessor of Legends Z-A, Pokemon Legends Arceus, had a similar player choice moment where the player had to choose between Adaman and Irida, the leaders of the Diamond and Pearl Clans, respectively. Depending on the choice, the player would first face either Dialga or Palkia, and then the other in their Origin Forme.

Ad

Also read: 3 reasons to get excited by Pokemon Legends Z-A new battle mechanics

4) The Pokemon Legends Z-A leaks have also spoiled part of the story

Ad

Redditor u/Icy-ConcentrateC posted an image containing possible story spoilers for Pokemon Legends Z-A. The most notable is that the player character will reportedly be undertaking detective missions, possibly while working for the character Looker of the International Police. Also, the spoilers suggest that Zygarde will either be part of or assist the player in these investigations.

Also read: Latest Pokemon leaks discuss Gen 10 box legendaries, possible featured gimmick, and more

Ad

5) Instead of Professor Sycamore, we will get a returning character from Pokemon X/Y as a professor

Professor Sycamore apparently will not be returning in this version of Kalos (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As per this Reddit post by u/ComprehensiveBox6911, CentroLeaks (a leaker well-known in the community for their accuracy) revealed that Professor Sycamore would not be returning for Legends Z-A. Instead, a previously established character first seen in Kalos will supposedly be the Professor this time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More