10 most unique nuclear types in Pokemon Uranium

Pokemon Uranium is a fan-made game set in the strange Tandor Region. It is renowned for its distinctive original pocket monsters, mega evolutions, challenging gameplay, and grim narrative. Involuntary Twitch and JV originally developed it, but the eventual development was passed on to a new team. A fresh list of radioactive creatures come into the spotlight known as the Nuclear-types.

These Nuclear-types Pokemon stand out as fearsome foes and allies with powerful and interesting designs that give classic Pokemon encounter a thrilling and unexpected twist. In this article, let's explore this game's most unique and fearsome creatures.

Pokemon Uranium Nuclear Types: A brief overview

What are Nuclear types?

Nuclear types in Pokemon Uranium bring a unique twist to the game, similar to the Shadow-type introduced in Pokemon Colosseum and XD. When regular creatures are exposed to excessive radiation, they undergo a corruptive transformation, becoming feral and changing color. Unlike Shadow-type Pokemon, corrupted Nuclear Pokemon can evolve, even through friendship.

Corrupted Nuclear types display heightened aggression, resembling mindless monsters indiscriminately attacking anything in their sight. Trainers can catch these Pokemon, but they may refuse commands.

Throughout the game's storyline, it becomes possible to cure corrupted Nuclear Pokemon, restoring their normal behavior and obedience. Their typing, appearance, and moveset remain unchanged during this process.

All types deal and take supereffective damage from Nuclear Pokemon, except Steel-types. Additionally, they have specially designed and scaled STAB moves. Two abilities favor Nuclear Pokemon: Lead Skin, which grants complete immunity to all Nuclear-type moves, and Geiger Sense, which raises their Special Attack and Attack when a Nuclear-type is in battle.

Actan, Urayne, and 8 other most unique Nuclear types in Pokemon Uranium

1) Nuclear Arbok (Poison/Nuclear)

Nuclear Arbok (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

This Kanto-inspired creature is known for its constricting powers and is a creature we should avoid. Its strength is known to crush oil steel drums. Escaping is not an option once it wraps its body around the foe. Arbok can have either the Intimidate or Shed Skin as its ability or Unnerve as its hidden ability.

Base stats -

HP - 60

Attack - 85

Defence - 70

Special Attack - 65

Special Defence - 80

Speed - 80

Total - 440

2) Nuclear Gyarados (Water/Nuclear)

Nuclear Gyarados (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

This Pokemon is violent and ferocious. This serpent-like sea creature, which evolves from a Magikarp, can annihilate everything in its path. It has Intimidate as its ability and Moxie as its hidden ability.

Base stats -

HP - 95

Attack - 125

Defence - 79

Special Attack - 60

Special Defence - 100

Speed - 81

Total - 540

3) Nuclear Gliscor (Ground/Nuclear)

Nuclear Gliscor (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

Nuclear Gliscor is a vampire bat-like Pokemon that hangs upside down to keep an eye on its prey. Upon the right opportunity, it swoops in at high speed and strikes. It has Hyper Cutter and Sand Veil as its ability options alongside Poison Heal as its hidden ability.

Base stats -

HP - 75

Attack - 95

Defence - 125

Special Attack - 45

Special Defence - 75

Speed - 95

Total - 510

4) Nucleon (Nuclear)

Nucleon (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

Nucleon is an original Eeveelution exclusive to Pokemon Uranium. When an Eevee reaches level 20 while the player has a Nuclear-type in their party, it evolves into this creatively unique creature. Due to the bond you create with Nucleon before the evolution, it is one the few Nuclear-types that will obey you. It has the ability Atomizate (changes Normal-type moves to Nuclear) and Geiger Sense as its hidden ability.

Base stats -

HP - 70

Attack - 55

Defence - 85

Special Attack - 115

Special Defence - 155

Speed - 90

Total - 530

5) Nuclear Xenoqueen (Nuclear)

Nuclear Xenoqueen (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

This serpentine creature is known to spit radioactive acid capable of melting through steel. Whether human or pocket monster, this ruthless predator attacks any living thing in its way. It has Damp or Aftermath as its abilities to use in battle.

Base stats -

HP - 96

Attack - 44

Defence - 96

Special Attack - 116

Special Defence - 114

Speed - 84

Total - 550

6) Nuclear Hazma (Nuclear)

Nuclear Hazma (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

Hazma appears in a group in the aftermath of the nuclear fallout. They feed on the radiation present in the irradiated area, eventually cleaning and purifying it. Hazma is genderless and is among the few to have the ability, Lead Skin.

Base stats -

HP - 106

Attack - 54

Defence - 88

Special Attack - 66

Special Defence - 92

Speed - 44

Total - 450

7) Nuclear Gellin (Grass/Nuclear)

Nuclear Gellin (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

Gellin can convert energy generated from photosynthesis into electromagnetic energy. These are used for locomotion or self-defense. Despite not being particularly intelligent or empathetic, they are strong enough to run carrying a human. Gellin has Chlorophyll as its ability and Solar Power as its hidden ability.

Base stats -

HP - 90

Attack - 35

Defence - 75

Special Attack - 120

Special Defence - 100

Speed - 85

Total - 505

8) Nuclear Baaritte (Dark/Nuclear)

Nuclear Baaritte (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

It is a master of fighting dirty, making sure enemies never rechallenge it. Baariette is a bipedal ram with curled horns on its head, hard enough to break boulders. It has Guts and Moxie as its abilities and Intimidate as its hidden ability. Baariette is also known for its powerful mega-evolution.

Base stats -

HP - 100

Attack - 125

Defence - 85

Special Attack - 75

Special Defence - 85

Speed - 75

Total - 545

9) Nuclear Actan (Nuclear/Steel)

Nuclear Actan (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

Actan is a Legendary Pokemon that formed in the Tandor region. As part of this region's legendary trio Lathan and Heatran, it is considered one of the 'Brothers of Metal.' Actan is said to have taught humans about the use of radioactive metals. This entity is found with the ability Intimidate at the entrance of Victory Road.

Base stats -

HP - 96

Attack - 144

Defence - 96

Special Attack - 73

Special Defence - 94

Speed - 97

Total - 600

10) Urayne (Nuclear)

Urayne and its different forms (Image via Involuntary Twitch and JV)

Urayne is another Legendary entity from the Tandor region. It is said to have been born in a nuclear disaster. It changes forms depending on the amount of fuel and power remaining - Beta, Alpha, and Gamma forms. If Urayne does not consume radioactive materials, it enters a dormant state.

Base stats -

HP - 82

Attack - 120

Defence - 86

Special Attack - 136

Special Defence - 84

Speed - 102

Total - 608

Pokemon Uranium is another product of the community's love and passion for the franchise. Many other games have unique stories or gameplay or even created creatures with exciting backstories and theories. This game set in the Tandor region has appealed to many fans, making it a popular fan-made game.