Pokemon GO: Voltorb Spotlight Hour event guide

Voltorb has been confirmed to be the spotlight Pokemon in the upcoming Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO starting on Tuesday, February 22, at 6 PM. With the new addition of Hisuian Voltorb to the mobile game, players may want to start collecting Voltorb candy to evolve it or may want to try for a chance to catch a rare Shiny Voltorb.

Voltorb and Electrode have been a part of the Pokemon franchise since the series' first generation, starting with Pokemon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Game Boy. Ever since, the duo have had various roles throughout the main series, acting as the Pokemon franchise's take on the classic mimic enemy of other RPGs, given that it can most commonly appear in games disguised as an item to be picked up.

With this event being so close, players may want to know the details of what this event may involve. Knowing how to best utilize the hour players are given to collect as many of the Ball Pokemon can help players make the most of the small time window.

Voltorb's Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO: All you need to know

A Shiny Voltorb was featured in the anime where it was promptly captured by Goh (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing to keep in mind about this upcoming event is that this Spotlight Hour is for the original variant of Voltorb only. This means that Hisuian Voltorb will not be receiving a boosted spawn rate for this event. However, Hisuian Voltorb and Voltorb use the same kind of candy for powering up and for evolving. So, players can still evolve their Hisuian Voltorb with the candies they collect during this event.

Not only will Voltorb be receiving a boosted spawn rate for this event, Niantic has included a bonus for players who participate in this event. Players who catch Voltorb during this Pokemon GO event will receive double the amount of Voltorb candy they would normally receive. This boosts the amount of Voltorb candy received after catching one from three to six.

Players will undoubtedly notice a greatly increased spawn rate of Voltorb throughout the Pokemon GO event. However, some players may want to increase the number of spawns in order to truly maximize efficiency during the event. Players looking to do this should use consumable items like Lure Modules and Incense.

These types of items are fairly common in Pokemon GO and work by directly increasing the amount of Pokemon that spawn. Lure Modules attach to Pokestops and increase spawn rates around them while Incense increases spawn rates around the player. Both of these items can be purchased from the store or can be found by spinning Photo Disks at Pokestops.

Given all the hype around Voltorb recently with Hisuian Voltorb coming to Pokemon GO, players will find that Voltorb's Spotlight Hour is more than worth their time. Using spawn-rate-increasing items is a great way to maximize the amount of Voltorb players can find in the short time frame players are given for the event.

