"We haven't even gotten the Galar Starters yet": Pokemon GO community reacts to upcoming Gen IX Starters debut

Recent news regarding Pokemon GO revealed the next set of starter Pokemon from the Paldea region. While these new monsters are welcomed with open arms, many feel bothered that Niantic has added three of the franchise's latest arrivals and skipped the older ones. Players have expressed their dissatisfaction on the official subreddit.

Many have opined on the mobile game and the recent decisions made by its developers. A prominent post kicked off the discussion with:

"I mean Paldea is cool and all but we haven’t even gotten the Galar starters yet…"

Reddit reacts to Paldean starters in Pokemon GO

When the announcement of the new arrivals reached X, user Averageejoe was quick to post their thoughts on Reddit. While they liked the Paldea starters, the decision to add this set of Pokemon was a bit perplexing since the company has yet to release the starters from the generation prior.

In fact, a large catalog of creatures from the sixth, seventh, and eighth generations have yet to make their catchable debut in Pokemon GO, leading to many concurring with the aforementioned opinion. Users pointed out that Niantic's negligence traces way back to the fourth generation, as not even Manaphy, Phione, and Arceus have made it to the mobile game.

On Niantic's official post, certain factions are demanding the company revert the changes made to Remote Raid Passes. For those unaware, remote raiding was introduced during the 2020 Pandemic to allow players to still enjoy the game from home. However, Niantic placed a limit on the amount of remote raids for each individual and doubled the price of its passes.

One user brought up an interesting point that may explain Niantic's choice to release the Paldean starters. For those unaware, the first half of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC will soon arrive, meaning that the arrival of these creatures could be tied to a collaborative event to promote the expansion pass.

Who are the Paldean starters in Pokemon GO?

The Paldean starters as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The starters arriving in Pokemon GO belong to the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet titles. With their incorporation, the upcoming update will bring a whopping nine total creatures to the title's live servers.

Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, and Quaquaval will all be coming very soon.