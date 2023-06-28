What is the best moveset for Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO?

Alolan Marowak is coming back to Pokemon GO as part of the Dark Flames event in the season of Hidden Gems. That event will start at 10 am local time on June 29, 2023, and come to an end at 8:00 pm on July 2, 2023. The program, spanning four days, will focus on Fire and Dark types and mark the debut of Turtonator and Mega Sableye.

Alolan Marowak will be among the three-star raid bosses available during this Pokemon GO event. You will be able to capture one of them after defeating it in battle at 988-1235 CP. That said, your acquisition of it will depend on weather conditions.

Once you have Alolan Marowak of your own, you will want to give it the best possible attacks. This article will help you zero in on the best moveset for your Bone Keeper Pokemon.

What are the best moves for Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!



pokemongolive.com/post/dark-flam… Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames! Flanked by flames or engulfed in darkness?Choose your path during Pokémon GO’s new event: Dark Flames!pokemongolive.com/post/dark-flam… https://t.co/5nKrQ4zO1u

The best Fast Moves when playing PvP battles in Niantic's AR-based mobile game are those that do the highest damage and produce the most energy per second (EPS). The best Charged Moves are those that deal maximum damage while consuming the least amount of energy.

Alolan Marowak gets access to a lot of fantastic Charged and Fast Attacks, which fit these exact needs. They are as follows:

Fast Moves

Rock Smash - 11.5 DPS - 7.7 EPS

Hex - 10 DPS - 13.3 EPS

Fire Spin - 15.3 DPS - 9.1 EPS

Charged Moves

Shadow Ball - 40 DPS - -16.7 EPS

Bone Club - 25 DPS - -20.6 EPS

Fire Blast - 40 DPS - -23.8 EPS

Flame Wheel - 26.7 DPS - -18.5 EPS

Shadow Bone - 34.3 DPS - -17.9 EPS

For an offensively built Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO, Fire Spin is the best Fast Move because of its sheer damage output. Hex, because of the energy it can farm, is the best defensive Fast Move pick.

Either way, Shadow Ball is the ideal Charged Move for Alolan Marowak in Pokemon GO. If you want a second one as well, go for Fire Blast.

Alolan Marowak's stats and elemental typing in Pokemon GO

Alolan Marowak is a decent all-rounder in the game. It has the following stats:

Attack - 144

Defense - 186

Stamina - 155

It is a Ghost and Fire dual-type critter. Therefore, it is resistant to seven elemental types: Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Fairy. This makes it an excellent defensive creature in the game's PvP scene, and Alolan Marowak is also able to dish out a decent chunk of damage. Just make sure not to put it up against a Water, Ground, Rock, Dark, or Ghost-type creature and you are good to go.

Other than Alolan Marowak, three-star raids during the event will also feature Turtonator, Flareon, and Umbreon. Lucky raiders will also be able to encounter shiny Alolan Marowak and Turtonator.

Poll : 0 votes